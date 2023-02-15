Guess who was behind Brock Lesnar's shocking RAW attack by Bobby Lashley

It was a contract signing segment that quickly turned into a battlefield. As the WWE Universe watched, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off on Monday Night RAW this week. However, the contract signing wasn't the only thing that was signed, as Lashley signed the physical contract on Lesnar's back with a spear.

As we wait for their next face-off at WWE Elimination Chamber, questions remain over who was behind this captivating segment. The answer, as per the latest reports, is WWE Producer Michael Hayes.

Hayes, a former manager and superstar, has been working as one of WWE's longtime producers. Reports from Fightful Select indicate that he was responsible for the enthralling segment between Lesnar and Lashley. Among other producers, Jason Jordan, Adam Pearce, and Abyss were also responsible for several segments.

The backstage brawl between Lesnar and Lashley was not the first time these two behemoths had faced each other. In the past, Lashley had emerged victorious every time they squared off. On the latest edition of the Royal Rumble, Lashley eliminated Lesnar, leading to the "Beast Incarnate" causing a rampage in the ringside area.

Fans are eagerly waiting for their rematch at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Lesnar will have a chance to redeem himself. Despite his incredible record and achievements, Lesnar is yet to get the better of Lashley. The upcoming face-off between these two wrestling giants promises to be an interesting match.

Who do you think will come out on top at WWE Elimination Chamber?