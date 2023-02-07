WWE Raw February 7: Brock Lesnar decimates Bobby Lashley, Lita assists Becky Lynch, Beth Phoenix challenges Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw February 7: The feud between The Judgement Day and the celebrated couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix, took a new turn in the latest segment of Monday Night Raw. Rhea Ripley, a key member of The Judgement Day and the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, was not present at the arena. However, Phoenix challenged her and Finn Balor for a mixed tag-team action at the upcoming Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled to be held on February 18.

The tension between The Judgement Day and the Hall of Famer and his wife started back at WWE Clash at the Castle in September last year. Then Edge had teamed up with Rey Mysterio and defeated the pair of Finn Balor and Damien Priest in a tag-team action, however, what followed next was a big surprise.

Dominik, son of Rey Mysterio, turned heel and launched a scathing attack on his father and the Rated R superstar. Beth Phoenix too got involved, and was taken down by Rhea.

Fast forward to January, Beth Phoenix made a sensational return to the company and hit Rhea with a spear, while she was assisting The Judgement Day at the event.

During an interview with hindustantimes.com ahead of the Royal Rumble, the former NXT champion, had expressed that she “would love to step in the ring with Beth Phoenix if she were to come back.”

With both now set to compete at the Elimination Chamber, it'll be interesting to see how the storyline rolls out.

Bobby Lashley refuses Brock Lesnar's challenge

Brock Lesnar also made an appearance and challenged Bobby Lashley for a one-on-one match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber. However, the challenge was turned down by the former United States champion. Lesnar being Lesnar then went to hit Lashley with two F5s, before leaving the contract on top of an unconscious Lashley.

In an interview with hindustantimes.com, Lashley had teased the idea of a third chapter between the two superstars. Both the superstars have met twice, and have won one match each.

Lita assists Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch finally had her revenge on Damage CTRL leader Bayley as the two were locked in a steel cage match. The match was the main event of the night and it certainly lived up to the expectations with both superstars going at each other with full throttle.

However, Bayley did receive a bit of an assist from Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before Lita made a shocking appearance. She took down both the Damage CTRL members standing on the ringside, before slamming the steel gate at Bayley, while she was trying to make her way out of the cage. With Bayley already hurt, Lynch then hit her with a Manhandle Slam to wrap up the show.

Following the match, Lita made her way into the ring as both Becky and her shared hugs.

