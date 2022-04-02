WWE Wrestlemania 38 live streaming: When and where to watch, venue and all you need to know

WWE's biggest annual pay-per-view (PPV) event is back as the 38th edition of the much-anticipated Wrestlemania will be staged at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on April 3 and 4, which will feature a star-studded match-card. The biggest event of the show will however be the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who will reignite their rivalry, but this time in a ‘Winner Takes All’ match, where both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship will be up for grab. The event will also see the big return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Wrestlemania will also witness the return of spectators for the first time in two years as the event was held behind closed doors owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the live streaming details of Day 1 and 2 of Wrestlemania 38:

Where is WWE Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view 2022 taking place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

At what time does Day 1 and 2 of WWE Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view 2022 begin?

The Kickoff show for day 1 of WWE Specials Wrestlemania 2022 will begin from 3:30 AM IST on Sunday (April 3) while the day 1 main event will begin from 5:30 AM IST. The Kickoff show for day 2 of WWE Specials Wrestlemania 2022 will begin from 3:30 AM IST on Monday (April 4) while the day 2 main event will begin from 5:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of Day 1 and 2 of WWE Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view 2022?

Day 1 and 2 of WWE Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view 2022 will be aired live on Sony Ten channels – Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Six

How to watch Day 1 and 2 of WWE Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view 2022 online?

The online streaming of WWE Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view 2022 will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.