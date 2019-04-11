‘Strong wave in our favour,’ says PM Modi minutes before voting ends

Guwahati/New Delhi: Addressing an election rally in Silchar in southern Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the mood in the country can be guessed by the crowds in his rallies. “There is a strong wave in favour of us,” he said.

“The people of India have made up their mind. The opposition has no way out. Five seats are going to polls in Assam, the NDA will be victorious in all five. These elections will decide which direction will India move,” he said.

The BJP has nursed the southern Assam districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi which have substantial number of Hindus of Bangaldeshi origin. There was wide support among these districts for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that had propose to make the process of granting Indian citizenship easier to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Bill lapsed in February after it failed to make it to the Rajya Sabha.

‘We are committed to bring Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after consultations with all sections; it will be amended in way so as not to impact Assamese people,” Modi said. The BJP manifesto also mentions that the party will try to revive the bill.

Earlier in the day, at an election rally at Kendukona in Kamprup district, he accused the Congress of encouraging illegal immigration into Assam with the aim of securing their votes.

“Remember how people of Assam and northeast had to fight to preserve their identity. Congress conspired to create a vote bank of infiltrators to ensure that the party continues in power in Assam,” Modi said.

Earlier Modi on Thursday urged voters to turn out in record numbers as polling for the 91 seats in first phase of parliamentary elections began across 18 states and two union territories.

“I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise,” he tweeted. Modi specially urged the young and first-time voters to vote. (With IANS inputs)

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 21:58 IST