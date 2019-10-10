Taapsee’s films to release on Women’s Day? She certainly hopes so

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:10 IST

Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘Badla’ released on International Women’s Day this year and in the coming year, she has ‘Thappad’ hitting screens around that time. In ‘Baby’, ‘Naam Shabana’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Pink’ and other films she has played strong women. The actor feels it’s apt if the films she acts in are released on Women’s Day.

“I hope it happens! Right now, it’s just a hope and wish. I have not planned it in such a way but things are playing in such a way that I don’t mind them working out in this manner. Most of my films, willingly or unwillingly end up with a female character with a strong spine,” said the actor during her stay in Lucknow for the shoot of Abhubav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’.

Salman Khan has film releases on Eid, Aamir Khan films are around Christmas, Akshaya Kumar and John Abraham around Independence Day and Republic Day and so on.

“‘Badla’ released on March 8 and it so happened, that it became a hit and people loved my work despite me being an antagonist. So, I wanted to do something for Women’s Day release and make it my date. The idea was to release ‘Thappad’ on Women’s Day as it was pretty apt too. It’s a period when we have big Holi releases and all but Anubhav sir was like ‘we will find our audience’ and we locked it.”

Talking about the film she said, “According to sir, it’s dedicated to the women of India which is true! That’s why we fixed the date around Women’s Day. We discussed it during the promotion of ‘Mulk’ about the dynamics of the relationship between a man and a woman from a woman’s point of view. How things are taken for granted and accepted as a rule of the game and she is not even thanked for it. From a boyfriend-girlfriend, husband-wife or saas-sasur it can happen in any age group!”

She is not playing a strong woman as in her previous films. “Out of the eight women he has cast, Amrita (my character) is not fight-it-out types. She is more docile and vulnerable. It will tear off the firebrand image I have created so far. I am playing an average Indian woman who has strong women around her but in the end it will still leave a ‘thappad’ (slap) on the face of the audience.”

This is her third film in UP after ‘Mulk’ and forthcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. “Lot of UP is happening in my life and career,” she said.

Her next film is based on the shooter-dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The duo is HT Woman Award winner too. “Of the 50 days of shooting, 45 days I was in the state between Baghpat and Meerut. We shot the film in March and April. So, the first month was good and happy but the moment April came it blew the daylights out of us. It was breezy and with make-up on our faces and sun on our head, it did not work well. It was torture. I am still lucky as Bhumi (Padnekar) burnt her face.”

She used to spend 2-3 hours getting her make-up right for that aged look. “And it took me an hour to get it off, else it would peel your skin away. It was not a regular prosthetic as we wanted it all to look very natural”

Taapsee salutes the spirit of these women. “Chandro Dadi is 88 and what energy she has. When I used to get up at 5.30 am she had already had a shower and was fully active. Throughout the day she is totally busy with daily chores. Till the time we started the shooting, they did not believe that a film could be made on their achievements. For them, it was commonplace. The men in their house were like ‘What have they done’! It was only after we landed for the shooting they understood it’s a big deal.”

On why she chose to do the film, she said, “When Tushar (Hiranandani, director) narrated me the script with his team, I had tears in my life and the minute the session was over I said yes!”

Her recent web release ‘Game Over’ is also trending on OTT platform. “It was released in theatres in Tamil and Telugu. We dubbed it in Hindi and released it on Netfilx. I have decided to do one film in the South film industry every year. This was one of those films. Its Hindi version is a bonus and I am happy that along with ‘Badla’, ‘Game Over’ is also trending on OTT. I am getting so many messages and comments on it,” she said.

On her second film with Abhubav Sinha, she said, “With him, it’s like homecoming. ‘Mulk’ is very special for him and me. He did not have much support as it was a new territory for him and for me. Everyone was like ‘Why do you want to do this’ but I had full faith in the script as it had hit me hard. Now, we are back together, taking another leap, and thankfully, no one is questioning it now.”

