Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingham, Joint MD of Lanson group, found dead at Chennai residence

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:54 IST

Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingham, who was the Joint Managing Director of Lanson group, was found dead at her residence in Nungambakkam, Chennai on Thursday, police said.

The 50-year-old is survived by her husband, M Lankalingham, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of Lanson group - a significant car dealer for Toyota automobiles in the state.

“S Yesupadam, who is a supervisor working along with four maids in the Lankalingham bungalow, broke open Reeta’s bedroom door when she didn’t come out till 9 am. Upon breaking open the door, he found Reeta Lankalingham’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan. He then informed the Nungambakkam police about the incident, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body,” said the Chennai city police in a media statement.

Though police officers have searched Reeta’s room, they have not identified any suicide note, the statement added.

Lankalingham’s body has been sent to Chennai’s Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

An inquiry official, on condition of anonymity, said that the incident seemed like a suicide case

“We have launched a probe with people close to Reeta. It seems like a suicide incident. So, we are suspecting it could be either due to family rifts or business losses,” the inquiry officer told HT.

The Nungambakkam police have filed a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:51 IST