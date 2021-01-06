Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu

tamil-nadu

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:30 IST

The Centre has asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order allowing 100 per cent seating in cinemas from the current 50 per cent capacity, saying it diluted of the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

“Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner,” ANI quoted MHA as saying. “In view of the above, Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry,” it said.

Cinemas were running with 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing since November 10 following the Centre’s directives but theatres saw only a few patrons. Tamil Nadu’s revenue and disaster management department passed an order on January 4 to increase the seating capacity in cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to 100 per cent by following standard operating procedures and Covid-19 precautionary measures during showtime. It came after a representation from the Theatre Owners Association. The industry has been severely hit during the coronavirus pandemic as several films opened on the OTT platforms.

Tamil Nadu government on Monday had given the permission for increasing seating capacity in cinema halls from 50% to 100%. The decision was taken by the government after owners of cinema halls appealed the government to allow them to screen cinema in theatres will full seating capacity. The state government had said earlier this week that they had taken the decision to allow 100% seating capacity based on the representation made by theatre owners.

“Based on the decrease in the COVID-19 cases day by day, the theatre owners association have represented to the government to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” the state government’s order outlined.

Tamil Nadu’s cinema halls despite the state government’s announcement evoked a mixed response as four citizens from the state were detected with the new mutated strain of Covid-19, which was first detected in the UK. Experts believe that sitting in close proximity with other people in public places like cinema halls increases the chances of getting infected by a contagious disease and poses as risk as Covid-19 cases continue to recorded across the nation.

Several moviegoers have applauded the state government over the move but the response in the state remains tepid. The industry is still reeling from the effects of Covid-19 as 60% of the 1,104 theatres in the state remain closed due to the pandemic. “Since quality films did not get released and as spectators did not turn up, sixty per cent of theatres are closed down in Tamil Nadu,”Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association S Srither was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Movie theatre owners were hoping that the recent order by the Tamil Nadu government would help the industry to shed some losses as films were scheduled to release during the Pongal festival and it would generate a higher footfall. The MHA order is likely to affect the revenue of Tamil Nadu theatre owners.