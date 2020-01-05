e-paper
Chennai police in search of a mysterious women's underclothing thief

Chennai police in search of a mysterious women’s underclothing thief



tamil-nadu Updated: Jan 05, 2020 00:27 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai


         

In an unusual instance of crime, a man has been seen stealing clothes and briefs of women residents in Chennai for the past few weeks. Police is searching for the strange thief who has only targeted women’s clothes drying on clothesline, said sources.

According to residents of New Colony in Chennai Adambakkam, many women have lost their innerwear in the past few weeks.

“At least ten women have lost their underclothes in New Colony. After washing the clothes, we used to place them on lines for drying. While our regular wears resting on the drying lines were not stolen, the undergarments have been found missing since December mid,” said R Mary, a resident of New Colony.

She said, women initially thought the clothes had been blown away in the air or taken away by dogs.

“Earlier, we thought a dog or a cat could have taken them away. But, the recent CCTV footage fetched from our apartment shows a man entering into the premises in the wee hours to steal the women’s clothes,” she added.

The CCTV footage shows a man wearing a towel and with his face covered entering the apartment area where clothes are drying. He then picks up the women undergarments leaving everything else.

He also tried to break open windows of some houses on the ground floor.

“He tried to open the bedroom windows of the houses on the ground floor of the apartment. We observed that he was trying to take clothes through windows,” said police sources.

The police said the suspect seen in the CCTV footage appeared to be around 45-years-old.

“We have been tracing the man with the CCTV footages. Soon, we would arrest him,” said a top police officer with St.Thomas Mount Range.

