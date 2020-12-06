e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / Cyclone Burevi weakens over the Gulf of Mannar

Cyclone Burevi weakens over the Gulf of Mannar

On December 5, Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast of TamilNadu on Saturday, remaining ‘practically stationary’ for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported.

tamil-nadu Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:20 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Chennai
Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.
Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.(PTI)
         

Cyclone Burevi has weakened at the well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai said on Sunday.

RMC further tweeted, “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Few spells of light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.”

Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.

On December 5, Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast of TamilNadu on Saturday, remaining ‘practically stationary’ for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported.

