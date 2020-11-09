e-paper
DMK chief Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu

DMK chief Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu

Wishing and greeting her with ‘Vanakkam,’ Stalin said it was a matter of pride for the state’s people that America’s first woman vice-president has a link to Tamil Nadu as her mother hailed from the state.

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chennai
DMK President MK Stalin has written to Kamala Harris in Tamil
DMK President MK Stalin has written to Kamala Harris in Tamil(PTI)
         

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wrote to US vice-president elect Kamala Harris in Tamil recalling her links to Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that she would bring more laurels to America during her tenure.

Wishing and greeting her with ‘Vanakkam,’ Stalin said it was a matter of pride for the state’s people that America’s first woman vice-president has a link to Tamil Nadu as her mother hailed from the state.

He said he chose to write in Tamil since it would bring more happiness to her, the mother tongue of her mother Shymala Gopalan Harris.

Her victory has given the Dravidian movement a sense of confidence, which believed in an egalitarian society and gender equality, he said in the letter, a copy of which was also posted on his Facebook page.

The DMK chief said Harris’s victory through hard work and her outlook has proved that a woman with Tamil roots is qualified to govern even the United States of America.

“Let your tenure bring more laurels to America and herald the pride of Tamil heritage to the world,” he said adding Tamil Nadu looked forward to her visit.

He expressed his happiness over her election and lauded her for her victory.

Kamala Harris’s mother Shyamala Gopalan’s family hails from Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur District.

The ancestral villages of Kamala Harris on Sunday erupted in joy over the Democrat Senator’s elevation and ushered in an early Deepavali with firecrackers and sweets to celebrate her win.

