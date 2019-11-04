e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

DMK, CPI(M) slam BJP for tweeting Thiruvalluvar’s photo in saffron attire

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the DMK’s ally in Tamil Nadu, also joined in, saying the BJP was attempting to degrade the name of a poet known for his work Thirukkural.

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 04, 2019 04:09 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin said the BJP’s move was a ‘Tamil betrayal’ after it tweeted an image of Thiruvalluvar in a saffron dhoti with sacred ash on his forehead and biceps and wearing rudraksha beads on his neck.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin said the BJP’s move was a ‘Tamil betrayal’ after it tweeted an image of Thiruvalluvar in a saffron dhoti with sacred ash on his forehead and biceps and wearing rudraksha beads on his neck.(Twitter/BJP4TamilNadu)
         

A tweet by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit with a picture of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in a saffron attire drew the ire of the DMK and CPI(M) on Sunday.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin said the BJP’s move was a ‘Tamil betrayal’ after it tweeted an image of Thiruvalluvar in a saffron dhoti with sacred ash on his forehead and biceps and wearing rudraksha beads on his neck.

The BJP also posted a couplet along with the photo describing the use of education for a person if they don’t pray at god’s feet.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempt to saffronise Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar is an attempt to grow the party in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a tweet.

Stalin said the colour would run off even if it was dyed several times.

“Instead of dyeing, read the Thirukkural and try to reform,” Stalin advised.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the DMK’s ally in Tamil Nadu, also joined in, saying the BJP was attempting to degrade the name of a poet known for his work Thirukkural.

“Thiruvalluvar had written the Thirukkural for the whole human society and not for a specific caste or religion. However, the BJP which wants to inherit Thiruvalluvar as a religious-oriented poet had posted his picture with saffron attire. It is highly condemnable,” said K Balakrishnan, the state secretary of the CPI(M).

BJP leader SR Sekar shot back at the criticisms and pointed out that it was the DMK which had changed the Thiruvallur’s original saffron attire into a white dhoti without ash and rudraksha on his forehead and biceps.

“Several Thirukkural translations released in 1810, 1885, 1935, 1970 had witnessed Thiruvallur wearing a saffron attire. However, it was the DMK’s then-chief M Karunanidhi who changed the attire in his period into the white dhoti,” Sekar posted on Twitter.

The Tamil Nadu government’s official image of Thiruvalluvar has the poet in a white dhoti and no sacred ash on his forehead.

Also, the Thai translation of Thirukkural released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Bangkok on Saturday had Thiruvallur in a white dhoti and no holy ash.

Thirukkural or sacred verses has more than 1300 couplets on various aspects of life including ethics and morality.

tags
top news
Odd-even from today in Delhi: Drivers, check your numbers!
Odd-even from today in Delhi: Drivers, check your numbers!
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
Capital punishment: Noxious smog engulfs Delhi, PM2.5 level 16 times safe limit
North India’s air most polluted in the world
North India’s air most polluted in the world
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Judicial panel to probe lawyer-police clash at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court
Judicial panel to probe lawyer-police clash at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court
Bottlenecks in RCEP deal may be removed next year
Bottlenecks in RCEP deal may be removed next year
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News