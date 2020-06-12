e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / ‘For states to decide’: Supreme Court permits Tamil Nadu to sell liquor

‘For states to decide’: Supreme Court permits Tamil Nadu to sell liquor

According to ANI, the top court said it is not for a court to lay down how alcohol can be sold and that it is for the state governments to decide.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court delivered the verdict while hearing a petition seeking directions to not open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, or TASMAC, shops in Chennai.
The court delivered the verdict while hearing a petition seeking directions to not open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, or TASMAC, shops in Chennai.
         

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Tamil Nadu to sell liquor in the state and to find out ways to sell alcohol whether through online shops or physical outlets, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, the top court said it is not for a court to lay down how alcohol can be sold and that it is for the state governments to decide.

It was hearing a petition seeking directions to not open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, or TASMAC, shops in Chennai.

The top court had on May 15 stayed Madras High Court’s order of May 8 to close all state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, with immediate effect, to enforce physical distancing amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

