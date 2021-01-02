e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / ‘Jumbo committees serve no purpose,’ tweets Karti Chidambaram after Congress rejigs Tamil Nadu state unit

‘Jumbo committees serve no purpose,’ tweets Karti Chidambaram after Congress rejigs Tamil Nadu state unit

In its latest revamp of the Congress party’s Tamil Nadu state leadership, new appointments have been made to vice presidents, general secretaries, treasurer, secretaries, heads of district party units and key election committees with immediate effect.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After the announcements, TN Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram, in a tweet, commented that the committees serve no purpose.
Ahead of the assembly elections in May 2021, multiple appointments have been made to the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNCC), according to an official statement by the Indian National Congress (INC) party. The statement was issued on Saturday by Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal and was approved by the party president Sonia Gandhi.

 

In its latest revamp of the party’s state leadership, new appointments have been made to vice presidents, general secretaries, treasurer, secretaries, heads of district party units and key election committees with immediate effect.

Senior party members namely, Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram, TNCC president KS Alagiri, Karti P Chidambaram and former members of parliament Manishankar Aiyer and EVKS Elangovan have been appointed to key positions in election management committees.

Ruby R Manoharan has been appointed as the party’s treasurer and a 56-member executive committee and a 34-member pradesh election committee, both headed by K S Alagiri, has been formed. A 19-member election coordination committee headed by EVKS Elangovan has also been newly appointed.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy has been appointed to the 6-member election management team and former MP K V Thangabalu has been appointed to the publicity committee. Party chairman S Peter Alphonse and convenor Americai V Narayanan have been appointed to the manifesto committee.

Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency MP Su Thirunavukkarasar has been appointed to the 38-member election propaganda/campaign committee.

After the announcements, TN Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram, in a tweet, commented that the committees serve no purpose. He also said that the leaders would have no authority owing to which, accountability would also lack.

 

INC’s decision to revamp the party has been made months ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu expected to take place in April-May 2021. The party won eight out of the 41 seats it contested in 2016 and is expected to continue its alliance in TN with the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the 2021 elections too.

