Kamal Haasan wants to team up with Rajinikanth for TN assembly polls

tamil-nadu

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:37 IST

Kamal Haasan, actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has once again expressed his desire to team up with Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, even though the latter is yet to formally launch a political unit of his.

“When ‘I’ becomes ‘We’, it is possible to fulfil the expectations of the masses and I will tell this to Rajinikanth,” Kamal Haasan said in a conversation with a contestant at the television reality show, Bigg Boss, which he anchors.

Though the television channel had guillotined the portions of Kamal straying into politics with his poll alliance pitch, MNM spokesperson Murali Appas posted the clip on his Facebook page late Monday night.

It was a question from film maker Cheran and Bigg Boss contestant who was impersonating Rajinikanth. Cheran asked, “We both have travelled in the film world for 40 years and have satisfied the people as far as we could as actors. Now, you have taken the political plunge and I am yet to follow suit. Can we be able to satisfy the aspirations of the people as political leaders?”

The MNM founder replied in the affirmative. “They expect us to come together and talk like this. If we work with dedication, then accomplishing what the masses want is within reach. And I will tell this to this Rajini and the real Rajini as well,” Kamal Haasan said.

Rajinikanth, who announced his entry into politics on December 2017, is currently engaged in giving final touches to his to-be political organisation. He is expected to convert the rechristened fans association, Rajinikanth Makkal Mandran, into a political party.

This is not the first time that Kamal Haasan has expressed his desire to tie up with his rival. In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Kamal had openly sought Rajinikanth’s support. But the latter had remained non-committal. However, the fledgling MNM put up an impressive performance, garnering nearly 4% votes, besides coming third in some urban constituencies. Though the party failed to open its account, the vote share for the one-year-old party had emboldened the actor to engage the services of poll strategist and Janata Dal (U) vice-president Prashant Kishor to make a determined bid in the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

According to Murali Appas, the party which had held consultations with Prashant Kishor on organisational restructuring, might release the list of new functionaries on Wednesday.

The ruling AIADMK too had approached Prashant Kishor, but the MNM beat them when it came to tying up with the poll strategist.

On Sunday, Kamal Haasan had come to Rajinikanth’s defence and severely criticized the makers of the film ‘Comali’ (Clown), for taking a dig at the superstar for his procrastination in launching his political party. The makers of the film then announced that they chop off those scenes that seem to be mocking Rajinikanth. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 15.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:31 IST