Minor girl sexually abused, killed by neighbour in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:41 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused and murdered by her neighbour in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district on late on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The Class 10 student was attacked inside a coconut farm just 200 metres away from her house in a village under Sirkazhi taluk, about 252km from Chennai, said police sources.

“She went out to a coconut farm at 8pm to get back her goat. Though the farm is just 200 metres away from her house, she did not come back till 10.30pm. So, the girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint,” said an inquiry officer with the Sirkazhi police station.

“When a team of policemen went into the coconut farm, the girl was found unconscious. Immediately, police rushed her to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital. However, the doctors declared her as brought dead,” the inquiry officer said.

According to police, it could be a case of rape and murder as the girl’s clothes were torn and injuries were found on her body.

Sirkazhi’s deputy superintendent of police, R Vandana, said when the police questioned the girl’s neighbours over this incident, 30-year-old Vairavel behaved in a questionable manner.

“He volunteered to help police in cracking the case. Since his activities were suspicious, we detained and grilled him. During the inquiry, he revealed that he had abused and murdered the teenager,” Vandana said.

She said Vairavel told the police that he tried to rape the girl when she was inside the coconut farm. As she resisted him, he brutally beat her to death, the police officer added.

Vairavel was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also for the murder. The accused has been remanded under judicial custody.

The victim’s body has been sent to Sirkazhi Government Hospital for an autopsy.