Owner of nursing college arrested for raping teen in Tamil Nadu

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:34 IST

Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga police arrested a 61-year-old owner of a private nursing college on charges of raping and impregnating a 19-year-old girl who was studying in his college, on Friday. The accused Sivaguru Durairaj is said to be the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s art and culture wing of Sivaganga district.

The plight of the girl came to light only recently after she got married. “The girl got married on September 11. After 20 days of the wedding, her husband left to resume his job abroad as he is working there. On Monday, the girl fainted in her husband’s house. When doctors examined her, it came to light that the girl was already three months pregnant,” said Sivaganga district police in a statement.

The police further added that when the girl’s was questioned by her parents she revealed how her college owner Sivaguru Durairaj had raped her many times.

“Durairaj is running Goodmans Nursing College in Sivaganga, where the victim was studying. The accused apparently raped the girl by promising her high marks in exams. He is said to have threatened her if she revealed anything to anybody,” Sivaganga police sources added.

Police who were interrogating Durairaj since Wednesday, formally arrested him today.

“We have formally arrested him today and an FIR has been filed under IPC sections 417 (Punishment for cheating), 376 (Punishment for rape), 294(B) and section 506 (i) Punishment for criminal intimidation has been filed against him,” Sivaganga town police inspector Mohan said.

Police later produced the accused before a local court in Sivaganga, and the judge remanded him to police custody for 15 days to aid further investigation.

“We have also asked if any other students to come forward, if they have been exploited by Durairaj similarly and have assured any aggrieved student that they would be provided security” R Rohit Nathan, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga told the media.

HT tried to contact Durairaj’s advocate but to no avail.

N Chockalingam, Sivaganga district BJP president said that he has recommended to the party high-command to take disciplinary action against Durairaj. “Sivaguru Durairaj is not an active worker of BJP. Though he was appointed as BJP arts and culture wing district president post a few years ago, he was not working for the party.”

He further added, “So, we do not consider him as a party worker. I have already recommended to the party leadership to remove him from the party. The delay in taking action was because the TN state president post is vacant since September 1. However, our party will initiate disciplinary action against him,” Chockalingam told HT.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 03:34 IST