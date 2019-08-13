Poverty-stricken man in Tamil Nadu dumps mother’s body in garbage bin

tamil-nadu

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:02 IST

A 29-year-old poverty-stricken man in Thoothukudi dumped his mother’s body into a garbage bin on Monday because he had no money for her funeral, police said.

The municipal corporation’s sanitary workers found the woman’s dead body in the garbage bin during their daily routine work early in the morning in the town 600 km south of Chennai. The shocked workers alerted the police.

Police inspector Ranius Jesupatham visited the spot and retrieved the body.

“The body has been sent to the government hospital for autopsy. Once we receive the autopsy report, further course of action will be decided,” Jesupatham said.

During preliminary inquiries, police ascertained that the deceased was N Vasanthi (50) who was abandoned by her husband and was staying with her son, Muthu Lakshmanan. But, none of the neighbours were aware of Vasanthi’s demise, though she was ailing for some time.

Only after being grilled by the cops, Lakshmanan admitted to the death of his mother and that it was he who had dumped the body in the garbage bin.

“His mother had died in the early hours of Monday and left with no money to perform the last rites, he had dumped the body in the garbage. Vasanthi was bed-ridden as she was afflicted by severe disabilities. Her husband, Narayanasamy had abandoned the family and Lakshmaman, a school dropout, was taking care of her. He was working as a temple priest in a neighbouring village but his meagre earning was not enough to support the family,” a policeman said.

“He told us that he expected the corporation staff would bury the body,” he added.

Police said Lakshmaman carried his mother’s body from the house at around 4 am and threw it into the garbage bin under the cover of darkness.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:43 IST