e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Poverty-stricken man in Tamil Nadu dumps mother’s body in garbage bin

Police said the man carried his mother’s body from the house at around 4 am and threw it into a garbage bin under the cover of darkness.

tamil-nadu Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:02 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The man claimed he had no money for his mother’s funeral.
The man claimed he had no money for his mother’s funeral.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 29-year-old poverty-stricken man in Thoothukudi dumped his mother’s body into a garbage bin on Monday because he had no money for her funeral, police said.

The municipal corporation’s sanitary workers found the woman’s dead body in the garbage bin during their daily routine work early in the morning in the town 600 km south of Chennai. The shocked workers alerted the police.

Police inspector Ranius Jesupatham visited the spot and retrieved the body.

“The body has been sent to the government hospital for autopsy. Once we receive the autopsy report, further course of action will be decided,” Jesupatham said.

During preliminary inquiries, police ascertained that the deceased was N Vasanthi (50) who was abandoned by her husband and was staying with her son, Muthu Lakshmanan. But, none of the neighbours were aware of Vasanthi’s demise, though she was ailing for some time.

Only after being grilled by the cops, Lakshmanan admitted to the death of his mother and that it was he who had dumped the body in the garbage bin.

“His mother had died in the early hours of Monday and left with no money to perform the last rites, he had dumped the body in the garbage. Vasanthi was bed-ridden as she was afflicted by severe disabilities. Her husband, Narayanasamy had abandoned the family and Lakshmaman, a school dropout, was taking care of her. He was working as a temple priest in a neighbouring village but his meagre earning was not enough to support the family,” a policeman said.

“He told us that he expected the corporation staff would bury the body,” he added.

Police said Lakshmaman carried his mother’s body from the house at around 4 am and threw it into the garbage bin under the cover of darkness.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:43 IST

tags
more from tamil nadu
top news
    trending topics
    Punjab bandh todayVirat KohliReliance JioAshes 2019, England vs AustraliaIndia vs West IndiesSrideviICAI CA Results 2019
    don't miss