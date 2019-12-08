Rajinikanth won’t back any party in Tamil Nadu civic polls, says RMM

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 18:05 IST

As political parties in Tamil Nadu gear-up for the local body elections this month-end, Rajinikanth’s Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday asked its workers not to use his photo, and the RMM’s flag and symbols in the civic polls as the superstar is not supporting anyone.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday announced that local body elections would be conducted for the 27 out of 36 districts in the state on December 27 and 30.

“Our beloved leader Rajinikanth has not extended support to anyone in the upcoming local body polls in Tamil Nadu. So, RMM will initiate legal proceedings against people who use the RMM’s name, flag, symbol, Rajini’s photo to canvass voters,” VM Sudhakar, an office-bearer of the RMM, said in a statement.

The actor announced his entry into politics in December 2016 but is yet to launch his political party. Rajinikanth, however, converted his Rajini Fans Club into Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in 2017.

He chose not to contest in the state assembly by-elections or the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May this year. The actor has declared he would plunge into the full-time politics ahead of the 2021 state assembly polls.

However, questions over his political role have resurfaced ahead of the civic polls.

Another actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has also said his party will not take part in the local body election.

“It is clear that people’s participation will be very low in the upcoming civic polls. The MNM does not want to act in a drama, which was jointly written by both the parties (the AIADMK and the DMK),” the Makkal Needhi Maiam president has said in a statement.

“So, I urge MNM workers to ignore these civic polls and work hard to raise our flag in TN secretariat by winning the 2021 state assembly elections,” Kamal Haasan said.

The ruling AIADMK has started its seat-sharing talks with its partners the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor Vijayakant’s Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK), Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and other small outfits.