e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu university withdraws Arundhati Roy’s book after ABVP complaint

Tamil Nadu university withdraws Arundhati Roy’s book after ABVP complaint

Walking with the Comrades has been removed from the postgraduate English syllabus and replaced with essays from M Krishnan’s My Native Land

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:03 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Arundhati Roy.
Arundhati Roy.(HT Archive)
         

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli has withdrawn Arundhati Roy’s book, Walking with the Comrades, following objections from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), according to the ABVP’s local unit.

The book, which is an account of the face-off between Maoists and the Indian government, has been removed from the postgraduate English syllabus and replaced with essays from M Krishnan’s My Native Land.

The ABVP opposed the teaching of the book, and said it was based on an “anti-national subject”.

“About 10 days ago, the university’s postgraduate literature students brought this issue to us and we found controversial topics in the book,” said Gopi Gangadaran from the ABVP’s Tirunelveli unit.

“We met the vice-chancellor K Pichumani a week ago and submitted a memorandum, following which a committee met and decided to withdraw the book because the issues we raised are valid. The book highlights Naxalism and is anti-Indian and anti-humane.”

Roy’s book, published in 2011, had been part of the varsity’s syllabus since 2017.

tags
top news
Sitharaman announces new employment scheme to generate opportunities
Sitharaman announces new employment scheme to generate opportunities
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In