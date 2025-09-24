10 best 27-inch monitors: Leading picks for work, gaming, and entertainment available in India
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 11:46 am IST
If you’re shopping for a 27-inch monitor, these ten options balance crisp visuals, smooth performance, and key features for every need.
Our Pick
Best rated
Eye care tech
Trusted brand
Great price
On discount
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best ratedSamsung 27 (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
Eye care techBenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹9,898
|
|
|
Trusted brandLG 27 Inch (68.6cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931),Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 27MR400(Black) View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Great priceDell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
LG Ultragear 27GS65F, 27 inch (68.58 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out Gaming Monitor View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
On discountLenovo L27i-4A, 27 inch (68.5cm), IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Cloud Grey, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, VGA, Tilt Monitor View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹14,248
|
|
|
Dell SE2725HM 27/68.58 cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details
|
₹9,699
|
|
|
LG Ultrafine 27US500-W, 27 inch (68.58 cm), IPS, 4K UHD 3840x2160, 60Hz, White, HDR10, 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Head Phone Out Monitor View Details
|
₹18,290
|
|
|
Acer KA270 P6 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1MS VRB, AMD FreeSync I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers View Details
|
|
|
