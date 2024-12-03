10 reasons why you should get Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and skip Galaxy S25 Ultra
Waiting for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Then here are 10 reasons why you should skip the new-gen and buy Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The year 2024 was filled with revolutionary tech innovations and products, showcasing the power of advanced technology. This year we witnessed the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence in smartphones and Samsung was one of the early adopters of Galaxy AI. Earlier this year, the tech giant launched the Galaxy S24 series which became one of the best Android series.
Now, in just two months, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series with some speculated upgrades, but will be as revolutionary as the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Well, in our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra came with some top-end features, making it the reason for not getting the upcoming S25 Ultra. Here are 10 reasons why buyers should consider buying Galaxy S24 Ultra over the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here’s what to expect
10 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Design: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was the first S-series smartphone to feature a titanium frame that significantly improved the smartphone’s durability. Additionally, it gives the device a premium look and feel. It also features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an Armor Aluminum frame which makes the device sturdy. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is slated for design changes, however, there may not be a major tweak.
- Display: The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and improved brightness. However, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature a similar display technology with a slightly bigger screen. Therefore, there may not be much difference in the viewing experience.
- Software updates: With the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung announced 7 years of OS upgrade, therefore, the smartphone is compatible with Android 21 with One UI 13. Therefore, the smartphone will receive all the latest updates and features. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may provide a year extra of OS updates, since it will be the new generation.
- Proven performance: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is one of the popular flagship chipsets, offering powerful performance, AI features, gaming, and multitasking. However, the upcoming model may use the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is more efficient, however, both devices will offer flagship performance.
- Top-notch camera: The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope camera with 5x zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. All the camera modes offer exceptional image quality, making it one of the best Android smartphones for cameras. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may use a similar main and telephoto camera, however, it may get an upgraded ultrawide sensor.
- Galaxy AI: Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on-device Galaxy AI features, therefore, it supports features such as Note Assist, Generative Edit, Chat Assist, Live Translate, and more. The smartphone is also expected to be compatible with upcoming AI features due to chipset efficiency. Therefore, you do not need to get a new generation model to experience AI features.
- Futuristic features: The current Galaxy Ultra offers futuristic connectivity features such as 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. Additionally, with powerful chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone is already future-ready.
- Improved battery life: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is backed by a 5000mAh battery offering lasting performance. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a similar battery size but with improved efficiency with a new chipset.
- Affordability: Since the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be ya ear older, buyers can get it at a discounted price from the e-commerce platform, making it affordable and they do not have to empty their pockets. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a huge price tag and without any discounts. Therefore, buyers can save a huge sum of money buying the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
- Easy availability of accessories: As the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a year older now, its accessories such as screen protector, phone cases, and others are easily available in the market at cheaper prices. However, if you are buying a new generation model, then you may have to wait quite a long time to gather all the accessories.