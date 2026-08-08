10 tablets that can replace your laptop: Top Amazon Great Freedom Sale picks with attractive discounts and offers

For many people, a laptop is no longer the only device capable of handling work, study and entertainment. Today's tablets combine powerful processors, desktop-style multitasking, keyboard and stylus support, and long battery life to deliver a seamless productivity experience in a lighter, more portable form. Whether you're attending virtual meetings, editing documents or streaming content, the right tablet can do it all. If you're planning an upgrade, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is also a good opportunity to find attractive discounts and price cuts on several popular models.

Amazon Sale spotlights tablets with powerful features, attractive offers and exceptional value. (AI Generated Image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Designed to keep up with modern lifestyles, premium tablets offer the performance and versatility needed for everyday computing without the bulk of a traditional laptop. From students and professionals to frequent travellers, they cater to a wide range of users looking for convenience, flexibility and value. Choosing the right tablet can help you stay productive while enjoying a device that's easy to carry wherever you go.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed for everyday productivity, entertainment and learning. Featuring a large 12.1-inch display, smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by AI-driven features and a long-lasting 10050mAh battery, the tablet is well suited for multitasking, streaming and video calls. Its lightweight design and ample storage make it a practical choice for work and leisure alike.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 128GB onboard storage Screen Size 30.73cm (12.1-inch) Display Resolution 2.8K high-resolution display Operating Systems Android-based OxygenOS

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The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is built for productivity, creativity and entertainment in a sleek, portable design. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant visuals, while the included S Pen makes note-taking, sketching and editing effortless. With ample memory, expandable storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, the tablet supports smooth multitasking and everyday tasks. It is an ideal choice for professionals, students and anyone seeking a premium Android tablet experience.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 128GB, expandable storage Screen Size 27.81cm (11-inch) Display Resolution 2560 × 1600 pixels Operating Systems Android with One UI

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is designed to handle work, creativity and entertainment with ease. It features a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with AI-powered features, a capable processor, quad JBL speakers and a long-lasting battery, the tablet supports seamless multitasking. The included Pen Plus enhances note-taking, drawing and everyday productivity on the go.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 128GB internal storage Screen Size 32.26cm (12.7-inch) Display Resolution 3K display resolution Operating Systems Android operating system

The Lenovo Idea Tab is a versatile tablet built for work, learning and entertainment. Its 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals, while the MediaTek processor ensures reliable everyday performance. AI-enabled features, Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers and a long-lasting battery enhance the overall experience. With generous storage, USB-C connectivity and Wi-Fi support, it offers a practical solution for productivity and multimedia use.

Specifications Screen Size 27.94cm (11-inch) Memory Storage Capacity 256GB internal storage Display Resolution 2.5K clear display Operating Systems Android operating system

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a premium AI-powered tablet designed for productivity, creativity and entertainment. Featuring a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth visuals and responsive performance. Paired with a keyboard and stylus, it offers a laptop-like experience for work and study. Its powerful processor, immersive six-speaker system and long-lasting battery make it ideal for multitasking and content creation.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 512GB internal storage Screen Size 32.26cm (12.7-inch) Display Resolution 3K display resolution Operating Systems Android operating system

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is designed for seamless productivity, immersive entertainment and everyday multitasking. It features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals for work and streaming. Powered by an AI-enabled processor and a massive 12000mAh battery, the tablet offers reliable all-day performance. With ample storage, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Dolby Vision Atmos support, it is well suited for both professional and personal use.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 128GB internal storage Screen Size 30.73cm (12.1-inch) Display Resolution 2.5K display resolution Operating Systems Xiaomi HyperOS 2

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is a versatile tablet built for everyday productivity, entertainment and learning. Its 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while AI-powered features enhance the overall user experience. Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers deliver immersive audio, making it suitable for streaming and video calls. With ample storage, reliable performance and Wi-Fi connectivity, it is an excellent choice for both work and leisure.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 128GB internal storage Screen Size 27.82cm (11-inch) Display Resolution 1920 × 1200 pixels Operating Systems Android with One UI

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is designed to support productivity, entertainment and creativity on the go. Its 12.1-inch 2.5K display with up to 800 nits peak brightness delivers clear and vibrant visuals. Equipped with a stylus, 5G connectivity and a powerful processor, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. A long-lasting battery, expandable storage and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers make it a dependable choice for work, study and multimedia.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 256GB, expandable to 2TB Screen Size 30.73cm (12.1-inch) Display Resolution 2.5K display resolution Operating Systems Android operating system

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a premium tablet built for productivity, creativity and immersive entertainment. Its large Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant visuals, while the included S Pen enhances note-taking, sketching and document editing. With powerful performance, generous storage and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, the tablet supports effortless multitasking. Its sleek design and advanced features make it an excellent choice for professionals, students and creative users.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 256GB internal storage Screen Size 31.5cm (12.4-inch) Display Resolution 2800 × 1752 pixels Operating Systems Android with One UI

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display is designed for productivity, creativity and immersive entertainment. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K anti-reflective display delivers sharp visuals with reduced glare for comfortable viewing. Powered by a capable Snapdragon processor, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance the multimedia experience, while generous storage and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 provide a smooth and efficient user experience for everyday tasks.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity 256GB internal storage Screen Size 28.44cm (11.2-inch) Display Resolution 3.2K display resolution Operating Systems Xiaomi HyperOS 2

3 best features of tablets

Product Compatible Devices RAM Size Processor Brand OnePlus Pad Go 2 Laptops, smartphones, earbuds 8GB MediaTek Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Smartphones, Galaxy ecosystem devices 8GB Qualcomm Snapdragon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus Pen Plus, keyboards, Wi-Fi devices 8GB MediaTek Lenovo Idea Tab Wi-Fi devices, USB-C accessories 8GB MediaTek Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Pen, keyboard, USB-C displays 16GB Qualcomm Snapdragon Redmi Pad 2 Pro Wi-Fi 6 devices, Bluetooth accessories 8GB Qualcomm Snapdragon Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Smartphones, Galaxy ecosystem devices 6GB Samsung Exynos Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen 5G devices, stylus, Wi-Fi accessories 12GB MediaTek Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus S Pen, Galaxy ecosystem devices 12GB MediaTek XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display Xiaomi ecosystem, Bluetooth accessories 12GB Qualcomm Snapdragon

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FAQs in tablets Can a tablet replace a laptop? Yes, for everyday work, study and entertainment with compatible accessories.

Is 8GB RAM enough for a tablet? Yes, it comfortably handles multitasking, browsing and productivity applications.

Do tablets support external keyboards? Many premium tablets support detachable or Bluetooth keyboards for productivity.

Which screen size is ideal for work? An 11-inch to 13-inch display offers comfortable productivity and multitasking.

Should I choose Wi-Fi or 5G tablets? Choose 5G for mobility, Wi-Fi for home or office use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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