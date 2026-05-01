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10 top energy-saving ACs with 5-star ratings, inverter technology, smart features for efficient cooling and lower bills

Discover 10 efficient ACs designed for lower power usage, featuring smart cooling, flexible modes and advanced compressors for consistent comfort and savings.

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Energy-saving air conditioners are designed to deliver efficient cooling while reducing electricity consumption and long-term costs. Our curated selection of 10 options features 5-star models from Daikin, Lloyd, Blue Star, Panasonic, Voltas, Whirlpool, Carrier and Samsung. These brands offer inverter and convertible ACs equipped with efficient compressors and R32 refrigerant, ensuring optimised performance with lower power usage.

Energy-saving ACs: Smarter cooling choices that cut costs and boost everyday comfort.
Energy-saving ACs: Smarter cooling choices that cut costs and boost everyday comfort.
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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Key features such as variable-speed operation, smart sensors, eco modes, sleep settings and intelligent cooling controls further enhance efficiency. Together, these innovations make modern ACs reliable, environmentally friendlier and cost-effective choices for everyday use in Indian homes.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Designed with advanced inverter technology, it optimises power usage while maintaining comfort. The copper condenser enhances durability and heat exchange, while the PM 1.0 and Apataito filters help improve indoor air quality. Its modern design, quiet operation and energy-efficient performance make it suitable for everyday home cooling needs.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W cooling
Special Feature:
PM1.0 air purification
Noise Level:
Low 32–45 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly gas

Reasons to Buy

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Energy efficient cooling

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Advanced air filtration

Reasons to Avoid

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Premium price range

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Installation extra cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling, low noise and energy savings, though some mention higher upfront and installation costs.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable cooling, strong energy efficiency and cleaner air, making it a dependable long-term choice for comfortable indoor environments.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling and flexibility. Its 5-in-1 convertible modes let you adjust cooling capacity as needed, helping save energy. Built with a 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosion coating, it ensures durability. Features like turbo cooling, 4-way air swing and high ambient performance make it suitable for varied weather conditions and everyday home comfort.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W output
Special Feature:
5-in-1 convertible modes
Noise Level:
Low 32–46 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Flexible cooling modes

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Works in high heat

Reasons to Avoid

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Slightly bulky design

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Installation cost extra

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight strong cooling even in peak summers, energy efficiency and flexible modes, though a few note installation and service delays.

Why choose this product?

It offers adaptable cooling, durability and efficient performance, making it ideal for users seeking energy savings and reliable cooling in extreme temperatures.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is built for efficient and intelligent cooling. Equipped with 5-in-1 convertible modes, it allows flexible energy usage based on needs. The copper condenser ensures durability, while the DigiQ Hepta Sensor enhances performance by optimising cooling conditions. Additional features like dust filters and self-diagnosis make it a practical choice for maintaining comfort and cleaner indoor air.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W capacity
Special Feature:
DigiQ Hepta Sensor tech
Noise Level:
Low 32–45 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Smart sensor cooling

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Convertible energy modes

Reasons to Avoid

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Premium pricing range

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Limited smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its consistent cooling, build quality and efficient performance, though some feel smart connectivity features could be better.

Why choose this product?

It offers intelligent cooling, durability and energy efficiency, making it a reliable choice for those seeking performance-driven and long-lasting air conditioning.


The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for advanced and energy-efficient cooling. Featuring AI-enabled operation and 8-in-1 convertible modes, it adapts performance based on usage needs. The copper condenser ensures durability, while DustBuster and PM0.1 filters improve air quality. With Wi-Fi connectivity, 4-way airflow and higher airflow output, it delivers smart, convenient and comfortable cooling for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W cooling
Special Feature:
AI WiFi smart control
Noise Level:
Low 31–44 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Smart AI control

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Advanced air filtration

Reasons to Avoid

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Higher price range

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App setup required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart features, powerful cooling and air purification, though some mention app connectivity and installation can take time.

Why choose this product?

It combines smart technology, efficient cooling and superior air filtration, making it ideal for users seeking convenience, comfort and modern features.

The Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for compact spaces, offering efficient and reliable cooling. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode allows flexible performance based on requirements, helping optimise energy usage. Built with a copper coil for durability, it also features anti-dust and anti-microbial filters for cleaner air. With high ambient cooling capability, it performs well even in extreme summer conditions.

Specifications

Capacity:
1 Ton, small rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 3500W output
pecial Feature:
4-in-1 adjustable cooling
Noise Level:
Low 32–45 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Compact room suitable

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Efficient energy usage

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited cooling capacity

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Not for large rooms

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its efficient cooling for small rooms, energy savings and durable build, though some feel it’s not ideal for larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

It is a practical option for compact rooms, offering energy efficiency, reliable cooling and durability at a reasonable price point.

……..

This inverter split AC is designed to deliver efficient and powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms. Featuring advanced airflow technology, it ensures uniform cooling across the space while maintaining comfort even in high ambient temperatures. The inclusion of air filtration enhances indoor air quality, while inverter technology helps optimise energy consumption. Built with durable components, it offers reliable performance, quieter operation, and long-term usability for everyday cooling needs.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton standard capacity
Cooling Power:
1880 W high cooling
Special Feature:
Coanda airflow cooling tech
Noise Level:
Low noise operation mode
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Powerful fast cooling

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Energy efficient inverter

Reasons to Avoid

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Premium pricing range

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Mixed user reviews

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customer feedback is mixed. Some users highlight excellent cooling, quiet performance, and smooth installation, while others report noise issues and inconsistent long-term reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC if you want strong cooling performance with advanced airflow technology and air purification, especially for hot climates. It balances comfort, durability, and efficient operation, making it suitable for regular home use.

…….

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with flexible performance. Its 4-in-1 convertible mode allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on needs, helping save energy. Built with a durable copper condenser, it ensures better heat transfer and longevity. The HD filter improves air quality, while its energy-efficient design makes it suitable for comfortable everyday cooling.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W cooling
Special Feature:
4-in-1 convertible mode
Noise Level:
Low 32–46 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Flexible cooling modes

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Energy efficient design

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited smart features

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Average airflow reach

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling, energy-saving modes and value pricing, though some mention average airflow and basic features.

Why choose this product?

It offers dependable cooling, energy efficiency and flexible usage, making it a practical choice for everyday comfort at a reasonable price.

The Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers smart and energy-efficient cooling for compact spaces. Its Flexicool 6-in-1 convertible modes allow users to adjust cooling performance as needed. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing, it enhances convenience and control. The copper condenser ensures durability, while smart energy display and efficient cooling make it suitable for modern, everyday comfort.

Specifications

Capacity:
1 Ton, small rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 3500W output
Special Feature:
6-in-1 WiFi Flexicool
Noise Level:
Low 32–44 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Smart WiFi features

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Flexible cooling modes

Reasons to Avoid

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Higher initial cost

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App dependency needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart controls, efficient cooling and compact design, though some mention app setup and installation delays.

Why choose this product?

It combines smart connectivity, energy efficiency and flexible cooling, making it ideal for tech-savvy users seeking convenience and performance.

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Split AC offers smart and energy-efficient cooling for modern homes. Equipped with AI-based operation and 5-step convertible modes, it adjusts performance based on usage needs. Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control enhance convenience, while the copper condenser ensures durability. With powerful cooling and 4-way swing, it delivers uniform airflow and reliable comfort.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W cooling
Special Feature:
AI WiFi voice control
Noise Level:
Low 31–45 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Smart AI features

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Energy efficient cooling

Reasons to Avoid

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Premium price range

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App setup required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart features, efficient cooling and modern design, though some mention app connectivity and installation delays.

Why choose this product?

It offers advanced AI cooling, smart controls and energy efficiency, making it ideal for users seeking convenience, performance and modern functionality.

The Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient and flexible cooling for everyday use. Its 6-in-1 convertible modes with auto intelligence adjust performance based on room conditions, helping save energy. The copper condenser ensures durability, while turbo mode provides faster cooling. Features like auto clean and HD + PM2.5 filter enhance air quality, making it suitable for comfortable indoor environments.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, medium rooms
Cooling Power:
Approx 5000W cooling
Special Feature:
6-in-1 auto intelligence
Noise Level:
Low 32–46 dB range
Refrigerant:
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

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Smart cooling modes

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Fast turbo cooling

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited brand reach

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Basic smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast cooling, value pricing and energy efficiency, though some mention average after-sales service experience.

Why choose this product?

It offers efficient cooling, smart adaptability and improved air filtration, making it a practical choice for energy-saving and everyday comfort.

Which AC saves the most energy?

Among these, 5-star inverter ACs from Daikin and Panasonic typically save the most energy, thanks to superior inverter technology, higher ISEER ratings and optimised compressor performance.

Does energy saver mode on AC actually work?

Yes, energy saver mode on ACs works by optimising compressor and fan operation, reducing power consumption. Models from Daikin and Samsung effectively lower electricity usage.

What is 40-60-80 mode in AC?

40-60-80 mode in inverter ACs lets you limit compressor capacity to 40%, 60%, or 80%, reducing power consumption. Brands like Voltas and Lloyd offer this feature.

3 best features of energy-saving ACs

ProductFilter TypeInverter TypeCompressor Type
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACPM1.0, Apataito filterStandard inverter techSwing/rotary compressor
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACAnti-dust filter5-in-1 convertible inverterRotary inverter compressor
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACDust filter5-in-1 convertible inverterInverter rotary compressor
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Split ACPM0.1, DustBuster filter8-in-1 AI inverterTwin rotary inverter
Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACAnti-dust, antimicrobial filter4-in-1 adjustable inverterHigh ambient rotary
O General 2 Ton Inverter ACPM2.5 anti-bacterial filterVariable-speed inverter compressorHyper tropical rotary compressor
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACHD filter4-in-1 convertible inverterInverter rotary compressor
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Smart Split ACHD, dust filter6-in-1 Flexicool inverterInverter rotary compressor
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACHD, anti-bacterial filterDigital AI inverterDigital inverter compressor
Midea 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACHD + PM2.5 filter6-in-1 AI inverterInverter rotary compressor

Factors to keep in mind while choosing energy-saving ACs

  • Energy rating: Prefer 5-star models for maximum efficiency and lower electricity bills
  • Inverter technology: Ensures variable speed operation and reduced power consumption
  • ISEER value: Higher ratings indicate better seasonal energy efficiency
  • Capacity (tonnage): Match AC size to room area for optimal performance
  • Refrigerant type: Choose R32 for eco-friendly and efficient cooling
  • Compressor type: Dual or rotary compressors improve efficiency
  • Convertible modes: Allow flexible cooling and energy saving
  • Air filters: Enhance air quality and efficiency
  • Smart features: Wi-Fi and sensors optimise usage
  • Build quality: Copper coils ensure durability and better heat transfer


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  • What makes an AC energy-efficient?

    A high star rating, inverter technology, and a higher ISEER value ensure lower electricity consumption and better performance.

  • Do inverter ACs really save energy?

    Yes, inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, reducing power usage compared to fixed-speed models.

  • Is a 5-star AC worth it?

    Yes, 5-star ACs consume less electricity, making them cost-effective over time despite a higher initial price.

  • What is convertible mode in ACs?

    It allows you to adjust cooling capacity (like 40%, 60%, 80%), helping save energy based on usage.

  • Which refrigerant is best for energy saving?

    R32 refrigerant is efficient, eco-friendly and offers better cooling performance with lower energy consumption.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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