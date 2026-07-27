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1.5 ton 5 star window AC: Discover reliable inverter models with lower power consumption and strong cooling

Compare 1.5 ton 5 star window ACs by cooling efficiency, power consumption, features and durability to choose a model that suits your home and budget.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026, 16:25:38 IST
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A 1.5 ton 5 star window AC is a practical choice for medium-sized rooms, offering strong cooling with lower electricity consumption than lower-rated models. Its single-unit design makes installation simpler and often more affordable than a split AC. Many latest models also include inverter technology, sleep mode and energy-saving features. However, window ACs can be noisier because the compressor is housed in the same unit. They also require a suitable window or wall opening, which may limit installation options. If energy efficiency, easy maintenance and reliable cooling matter most, a 1.5 ton 5 star window AC remains a dependable long-term investment.

Enjoy dependable cooling with lower energy use throughout the summer season. (AI Generated Image)
Enjoy dependable cooling with lower energy use throughout the summer season. (AI Generated Image)
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed for efficient cooling while helping reduce power consumption. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it combines inverter technology with convertible cooling modes for flexible performance. Features such as top throw airflow, a copper condenser, PM0.1 filter and multiple operating modes enhance comfort and convenience. Its durable construction and reliable cooling performance make it a practical option for everyday home use.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
8-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Noise Level
Low-noise inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Energy-efficient cooling

Flexible cooling modes

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation required

Louder than split

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate efficient cooling, energy savings, simple controls and reliable performance for everyday summer comfort.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient cooling, lower energy bills and versatile performance in medium-sized rooms.

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The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is built to deliver efficient cooling with improved energy savings. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it features inverter technology for consistent performance and lower power consumption. The copper condenser enhances durability, while multi sensors, self-diagnosis and blue fins support reliable operation. With two-way swing and dependable cooling, it is a practical choice for everyday comfort during hot weather.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
Multi sensors, self-diagnosis
Noise Level
Low-noise inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Energy-efficient cooling

Durable copper condenser

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation needed

Two-way air swing

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise fast cooling, energy efficiency, reliable performance and easy installation for everyday home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient cooling, dependable performance and lower electricity consumption throughout the summer season.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms while helping reduce electricity consumption. Equipped with inverter technology and a copper condenser, it delivers reliable performance and long-lasting durability. Features such as two-way swing, multi sensors, blue fins and self-diagnosis enhance cooling efficiency and ease of maintenance. Its energy-efficient operation and practical design make it a dependable choice for everyday home cooling.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
Multi sensors, self-diagnosis
Noise Level
Low inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Energy-saving performance

Durable copper condenser

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation only

Louder than split

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate effective cooling, energy efficiency, sturdy build and dependable performance during peak summer months.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient cooling, lower power consumption and reliable performance in medium-sized living spaces.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with reduced energy consumption. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it combines inverter technology with practical features for everyday comfort. Turbo mode delivers faster cooling, while the energy saver mode and dry function help improve efficiency. A copper condenser ensures durability, and the dust filter supports cleaner airflow, making it a reliable choice for regular home use.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
Turbo mode, dry function
Noise Level
Low-noise inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Fast Turbo cooling

Energy-saving operation

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation only

No smart connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quick cooling, efficient performance, simple controls and reliable operation during hot summer days.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful cooling, energy efficiency and dependable performance with practical everyday features.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to deliver efficient and reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy consumption while maintaining consistent performance. The copper condenser enhances durability and supports long-term use, while the filter clean indicator reminds users when maintenance is needed. With its energy-efficient operation and practical features, this window AC is a dependable choice for everyday cooling needs.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
Filter clean indicator
Noise Level
Low inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Energy-efficient cooling

Durable copper condenser

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation only

Basic feature set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate efficient cooling, reliable performance, easy maintenance and good value for everyday home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for dependable cooling, energy efficiency and simple maintenance throughout the summer season.

The Voltas 185V Vertis Elite A 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is built for efficient cooling with reduced energy consumption. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it features inverter technology for consistent performance and lower power usage. The copper coil improves durability, while the anti-dust filter with anti-microbial coating helps maintain cleaner airflow. Adjustable cooling modes, sleep mode and memory restart add convenience, making it a practical choice for everyday home cooling.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
2-in-1 adjustable mode
Noise Level
Low inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Energy-efficient cooling

Anti-microbial air filter

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation only

Louder than split

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise effective cooling, energy savings, reliable performance and easy operation for everyday home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient cooling, cleaner airflow and dependable performance with practical everyday convenience.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling with optimised energy consumption. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, it features inverter technology for consistent performance and lower electricity usage. The copper condenser enhances durability, while the anti-dust filter helps maintain cleaner airflow. With 2-in-1 cooling modes, two-way swing, sleep mode and memory restart, this AC offers a practical combination of comfort, convenience and reliable everyday performance.

Specifications

Cooling Power
1.5 Ton, 5 Star
Special Features
2-in-1 cooling modes
Noise Level
Low inverter operation
Refrigerant
R32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to Buy

Energy-efficient performance

Convenient cooling modes

Reasons to Avoid

Window installation only

Louder than split

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate fast cooling, energy efficiency, reliable performance and simple operation for everyday comfort.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient cooling, lower electricity bills and dependable performance in medium-sized rooms.

Which is the best 1.5 ton 5 star window AC?

The best 1.5 ton 5 star window AC depends on your needs, but Carrier, Panasonic and Hitachi consistently deliver efficient, reliable cooling.

Which is the best Window inverter AC 1.5 ton 5 star?

The best 1.5 ton 5 star window inverter AC offers efficient cooling, lower energy consumption, reliable performance and long-term durability for homes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing 1.5 ton 5 star window AC

Room size: A 1.5 ton AC is best suited for medium-sized rooms, typically around 150–180 sq. ft.

Energy efficiency: A 5 star rating helps reduce electricity consumption over long-term use.

Inverter technology: Inverter models adjust compressor speed for better efficiency and consistent cooling.

Cooling features: Look for turbo mode, convertible cooling and multiple fan speeds.

Noise level: Choose a model with quieter operation for bedrooms and study rooms.

Air filtration: Anti-dust and PM filters help improve indoor air quality.

Build quality: Copper condensers offer better durability and easier maintenance.

Warranty and service: Check brand support, warranty coverage and service availability before buying.

3 top features of 1.5 ton 5 star window ACs

1.5 ton 5 star Window ACCore MaterialVoltageAnnual Energy Consumption
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Premium Window ACCopper condenser230 V759.55 kWh
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window ACCopper condenser230 V748.93 kWh
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window ACCopper condenser230 V755.06 kWh
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window ACCopper condenser230 V761.08 kWh
Voltas 185V Vertis Elite A 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window ACCopper coil230 V750.67 kWh
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (185INV ELITE)Copper condenser230 V750.67 kWh

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5 reasons why window ACs still hold their ground

  • Is a 1.5 ton 5 star window AC energy efficient?

    Yes, it consumes less electricity than lower-rated window ACs.

  • Which room size suits a 1.5 ton window AC?

    Medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft. are ideal.

  • Are window ACs noisier than split ACs?

    Yes, compressor placement makes window ACs slightly noisier during operation.

  • Does a 5 star window AC reduce electricity bills?

    Yes, higher efficiency helps lower long-term electricity consumption significantly.

  • Is inverter technology available in window ACs?

    Yes, many modern window ACs include efficient inverter technology.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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