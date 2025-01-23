5 best gaming phones under 25,000: OnePlus Nord 4, POCO X7 Pro and more

These days, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good gaming phone. In fact, you can find a well-performing phone for around ₹25,000 that offers a balance of performance and feel-good factors, such as a top-end looking screen. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best options that deliver a great gaming experience. Read on. Check out the list of best gaming smartphones under ₹ 25,000.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon chipset, followed by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The star of the show has to be the gorgeous display, which makes it immersive to play games on. It features a 6.4-inch LTPO display, supporting a 1.5K resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 3000 nits peak brightness, which is excellent for this price. Additionally, it supports dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. There's a single variant with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. So, for around ₹20,000, you get 256GB of storage, which is a great deal. The camera setup is also impressive, with a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP wide lens, a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide shooter.

OnePlus Nord 4

You can certainly get this phone for the same price if you combine bank offers, after which the phone can be bought for under ₹25,000. The OnePlus Nord 4 is great for gaming, especially thanks to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It also offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which are ideal for medium to heavy gaming. Additionally, it has a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, making it perfect for long gaming sessions. Once the battery runs low, you can quickly charge it up.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset is quite capable and offers excellent performance for the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord CE4

If you don't want to stretch your budget to ₹25,000, you can get the OnePlus Nord CE4, which, after card offers, comes down to under ₹20,000. It features the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Like the OnePlus Nord, it has a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Overall, the experience will be quite similar to the OnePlus Nord, though you will need to compromise slightly on the premium design.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Another great option for gaming is the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, which can be bought for around ₹22,000 after card offers. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, large enough for an enjoyable gaming experience. It also has a 5000mAh battery that should prove handy for long gaming sessions. Additionally, the phone runs on Nothing OS, offering a minimal user interface, is lightweight, and is definitely great for gaming.

Poco X7 Pro

This phone can also be bought for under ₹25,000 after offers, and it provides one of the fastest chipsets in this price range, with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra. It gets a large 6550mAh battery that will last a really long time during gaming. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, with various extra features, including IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Plus, it has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive gaming. The display is also bright enough, with 3200 nits, making it ideal for gaming in bright lighting conditions.