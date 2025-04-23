5 best phones under Rs.15000 to buy in April 2025: Vivo T4x 5G, iQOO Z10x, and more

In search of an all-rounder budget smartphone that could manage day-to-day tasks, comes with great camera features, and more? Then we have got you covered. In recent months, smartphone brands including Vivo, iQOO, Poco, and others have introduced feature-rich phones at under Rs.15000 for the budget-conscious buyers. From the latest Vivo T4x 5G to performance-packed Poco M7 Pro, you have several options available. But which phone would be the right one for you? To make your search a little more hassle-free, we have compiled a list of the 5 best phones under Rs.15000, which are new in the market and offer all the latest features. Check the list and see if any model grabs your attention. Vivo T4x 5G, iQOO Z10x, and other best phones under Rs.15000.(Vivo)

5 best phones under Rs.15000

Vivo T4x 5G: This is one of the newly launched Vivo T series smartphones launched earlier this year. The Vivo T4x 5G features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor for powerful performance. It also offers impressive camera features with a 50 MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Vivo T4x 5G comes at the starting price of just Rs.13999.

iQOO Z10x: Another smartphone to consider under Rs.15000 is the iQOO Z10x, which offers similar features as the Vivo T4x 5G. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and it is backed by a massive 6500 mAh battery for lasting performance. It also features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z10x comes at a starting price of Rs.13499 in India.

Poco M7 Pro: The next smartphone on the list we have is the Poco M7 Pro. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip paired with up to 8GB RAM. It features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco M7 Pro features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP camera with 20x digital zoom and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a starting price of Rs.13999.

Infinix Note 50X: This is also a newly launched smartphone that comes at a very affordable price. The Infinix Note 50X features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor paired with 8GB RAM, and it also comes with a 5500 mAh battery. The Infinix Note 50X is available at a starting price of Rs.11499.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Lastly, we have Realme’s latest Narzo series model, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G processor paired with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing a lasting performance. This smartphone can be bought at a starting price of Rs.13999.