5 best phones under 25000: Nothing Phone 3a, Vivo T4 5G, and more

In recent months, we witnessed the launch of several feature-filled smartphones in the mid-range segment from top brands, including Samsung, Nothing, and others. However, some of the newly launched smartphones caught our attention with innovative design, powerful performance, pleasing camera, and others. Therefore, if you are in search of all-arounder phones under Rs.25000, then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the latest mid-range smartphones under the budget, allowing buyers to make an informed decision. Here are the 5 best phones you can buy in the given price range. Know about these 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.25000.(Nothing )

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra get a huge price cut in Amazon Summer Sale

5 best phones under ₹ 25000

Nothing Phone 3a: This year, Nothing has made some significant upgrades to the camera, performance, and AI integration. The Nothing Phone 3a is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor for performance. It also comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. Therefore, this could be an ideal choice under Rs.25000.

Vivo T4 5G: Another smartphone to consider under the price range is Vivo’s new T series model, the Vivo T4 5G. It is a slim smartphone backed by a massive 7,300mAh battery, offering lasting battery life. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, offering promising day-to-day performance and AI experiences as well. The Vivo T4 5G comes at a starting price of just Rs.21999.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: The next smartphone on the list is Motorola’s new Edge series smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion. The smartphone comes with a sleek design and a vegan leather rear panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 5500mAh battery, making it a great deal under Rs.25000. The Edge 60 Fusion comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

Oppo F29 5G: This is also a new smartphone which is known for its durability features. The Oppo F29 comes with military grade certification and three IP ratings, making it one of the most durable phones in the segment. The Oppo F29 is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for performance and a massive 6500mAh battery. Therefore, the Oppo F29 5G could also be a great phone for your consideration.

Samsung Galaxy A26: Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy A26, which is a decent phone for day-to-day performance with the Exynos 1380 processor. While the camera performance is average, it offers a great day-to-day experience, lasting battery life with 5a 000mAh battery, and it also has a big 6.7-inch display for entertainment purposes.