5 Free Google courses that could change your career path in less than 60 minutes

Free AI courses:Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries and changing the job landscape at an unprecedented pace. While automation raises concerns about job losses, it also opens doors for professionals who invest in learning new skills. Companies worldwide are actively adopting AI technologies, making it essential for workers to adapt and stay competitive. One effective way to do this is by taking advantage of online learning resources that offer upskilling opportunities at no cost. Here are five free Google AI courses that help you quickly get key AI skills like LLMs, generative AI, and more.(Pexels)

Google, a major player in AI development, provides several free courses that can help learners understand key AI concepts and tools in under an hour. These courses cover foundational topics like Large Language Models, machine learning architectures, generative AI, and more. After completing these courses, you will not only have built your knowledge, but you will also have earned shareable badges to showcase your skills on your LinkedIn professional profile.

Here are five Google AI courses worth exploring:

1. Introduction to Large Language Models (LLM)

This course explains how LLMs, such as Gemini, ChatGPT, and Grok AI, generate human-like text by processing vast datasets. It introduces learners to the basics of LLMs, their practical applications, and techniques like prompt tuning to improve performance. The course also highlights Google tools useful for building generative AI applications. It’s ideal for anyone seeking a clear starting point in AI text generation.

2. Encoder-Decoder Architecture

In about 30 minutes, this course dives into the encoder-decoder architecture used in sequence-to-sequence machine learning tasks such as machine translation, text summarisation, and question answering. Learners will get hands-on coding experience with TensorFlow, Google’s open-source machine learning library, and receive a badge after completion to validate their proficiency.

3. Introduction to Generative AI

Designed as a microlearning course, this session introduces the basics of generative AI and how it differs from traditional machine learning models. The course also presents Google’s tools for developing generative AI apps. It lasts approximately 45 minutes and rewards learners with a shareable badge for their profiles.

4. Introduction to Image Generation

This course explores how AI models generate images using diffusion models, a type of machine learning architecture. Participants learn about the theoretical foundations of diffusion models and how to train and deploy them using Google’s Vertex AI platform. The course includes a badge upon completion to enhance career opportunities.

5. Transformer Models and BERT

In this course, learners will be introduced to transformer architecture and the BERT model, with a focus on the self-attention mechanism. The course explains applications such as question answering and text classification. It takes about 45 minutes and offers a badge that learners can share to demonstrate their skills.

In short, these free courses offer you a practical way to build foundational AI skills and help you stay competitive in a changing job market. By completing them, you can expand your expertise and prepare for new roles emerging alongside AI technologies.