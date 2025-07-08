5 hidden iPhone features I swear by - and you will love too

Many of you use iPhones and might have been using them for countless years. Perhaps you have never even used an Android phone, and you swear by an iOS device. That said, over the years, Apple has introduced several new features, some of which you may not even be aware. Some solve real-world problems, whilst others simply exist for aesthetics and quality of life. iOS 18 introduced a slew of new features that everyone should use.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Here, let us tell you about five underrated features on your iPhone that you may not be using or have heard of. Please note that this feature list is only applicable for iOS 18 and phones with the TrueDepth camera system.

1. Show Vehicle Motion Cues - iOS 18

This feature exists to reduce motion sickness. So, if you are vulnerable to experiencing motion sickness whilst you are in a moving vehicle, you can simply enable this feature by going into Settings, then into Accessibility, Motion, and then turning on Show Vehicle Motion Cues.

You can also leave this setting on ‘automatic,’ so the dots will appear on your display if your phone detects that you are in a moving vehicle. This reduces motion sickness to a large extent.

2. Haptics During Music - iOS 18

Recently, Apple released a haptic trailer for the F1 film, and this got everyone excited because they could actually feel the rumble in their iPhone as the cars went by. But what if I told you that you could do this in the Music app as well? This feature is called Music Haptics, and this is again available in Accessibility, under Hearing. You can enable Music Haptics, and then, if a song supports it in the Music app, you will be able to feel the haptics when the song plays.

We tried this with 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran, 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd, and a whole lot more. This makes the whole musical listening experience a lot more immersive, especially if you are holding your phone. The haptics actually sync with the beats of the music, and this is what makes it so immersive. There are subtle ticks; the haptics increase and decrease in intensity. It is just something you have to experience for yourself.

3. Limit Your Charging - iPhone 15 And Later

It has been said time and again that you should not really charge your phone fully to 100% or keep it plugged in where it stays at 100%. This has reportedly been proven, time and again, to damage your battery’s health. So, if you want to protect your battery’s health, you can limit the charge.

You can do this by going into Battery settings, then into Charging, and then setting a charge limit to 80, 85, 90, or 95%. Of course, you would want to set it to 85 or 90 per cent in order to make it work for you.

4. Play Ambient Music from Your Control Centre - iOS 18.4

If you are in the mood for some relaxation, your iPhone with iOS 18 allows you to play ambient sounds right from the Control Centre. All you have to do is open the Control Centre, long-press, then tap on Add a Control.

Now, scroll down and you will see an option called Ambient Music. You can quickly add various shortcuts like Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Well-being. You can simply tap on these shortcuts from the Control Centre, and as soon as you do, music will start playing in the background.

5. Lock an App - iOS 18

You can actually lock an app behind the biometric of your choice. So, if you have an iPhone with a FaceID sensor or an iPad with a Touch ID sensor, you can lock an app by long-pressing it on the home screen and then tapping on Require FaceID or Touch ID, respectively. Once you tap that, your iPhone will ask if you require Face ID or want to hide the app and require Face ID.

This brings more privacy to the iPhone and is especially handy if someone wants your phone to do something and you do not want them snooping around your private data.