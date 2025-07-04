iOS 26: From visual intelligence to message filters - Here’s what’s coming to your iPhone

Apple has revealed its latest iPhone operating system, iOS 26, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. The update introduces a major redesign and new features that aim to change the way users interact with their devices. Apple has labelled this new software version the biggest design update since iOS 7. It features a 'Liquid Glass' aesthetic that influences not only iPhones, but also other Apple platforms such as macOS and iPadOS. Alongside updated visuals, the update includes improvements to the interface and core apps, notably the home screen, lock screen and control centre. Apple iOS 26 will roll out soon with a new design, live translation, message filters, group chat polls, and more.(Apple)

Although Apple has not announced a release date for iOS 26, here are some details about its features, appearance and compatible devices. Read on to know more.

iOS 26: Release Timeline and Device Compatibility

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will be released in the fall, with expectations pointing to a mid-September rollout. This timing aligns with the launch of the new iPhone 17 series. However, if you’re interested in early access, you can try the developer beta version. Apple recommends backing up your data before updating to avoid any data loss.

The update will support iPhones from 2019 onwards. Models such as the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max will not be compatible. Here are some of the compatible models:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

The upcoming iPhone 17 models are also expected to come with iOS 26 pre-installed.

iOS 26: Key Features

Design Overhaul

One of the main highlights of iOS 26 is its new “Liquid Glass” design. This refreshed look applies a consistent style across all Apple operating systems, including macOS and iPadOS. The update introduces redesigned app icons and streamlined user interface elements, which offer a unified appearance. The home and lock screens have been redesigned to offer users a cleaner, more modern experience, which marks a departure from previous designs.

New Features and App Updates

Apple has focused on practical improvements and enhancements in iOS 26 rather than bold experimental changes. The Phone app has been redesigned to consolidate contacts, recent calls, and voicemails into a single scrollable view. It also introduces a new 'Hold Assist' feature, which alerts users when a call centre agent is ready. This allows them to avoid unnecessary waiting time and continue with other tasks while on hold.

Another significant addition is Live Translation, available in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages. This feature enables real-time translation during conversations with people who speak different languages. Although early confirmations showed some pauses during translation, it aims to bridge language barriers in communication. Group messaging becomes more interactive with the ability to create polls within chats.

This will help users to make quick decisions in group settings, such as choosing a meeting place or planning an event. Messages will also include a filter for unknown senders, isolating spam texts and unwanted messages into a separate folder for easier management.

Visual Intelligence

The new iOS 26 update introduces Visual Intelligence, a tool that allows users to search for items displayed in images on their screens. For example, if someone sees a pair of shoes in a photo on Instagram, they can take a screenshot and use Visual Intelligence to find those shoes or similar products online.

Apple has also introduced a new safety feature for FaceTime called 'Communication Safety', which is designed to detect nudity during calls and pause the communication. This function runs directly on the device to protect user privacy by avoiding cloud processing. This feature is especially designed for child safety, which pauses FaceTime calls when nudity is detected. It performs this check on the device to protect privacy without sending data to the cloud.

Photos App and Other Improvements

In response to user feedback, iOS 26 brings back the familiar Photos app tabs, which separate the Library and Collections views. This change helps users find photos more efficiently and reduces the frustration caused by last year’s redesign.