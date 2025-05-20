Menu Explore
5 in 1 convertible ACs can be your answer to raging heat: Top 5 options for your home and office

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 20, 2025 02:45 PM IST

5 in 1 ACs are a very common offering from almost all the major brands, but why are they a good option? What else should you look for before choosing one?

Best overall AC

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Value for money

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹33,290

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 1.5T EI 18II5T WZS Split 5S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Reliable brand

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

New brand

acer 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, Ai Sense Technology, Arctic Wrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature Of 55 C-AR15AS3IO2HLE25) White View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

Let’s be real, when the summer sun turns merciless, we all crave cool comfort. But instead of settling for just any AC, smart buyers now want flexibility, efficiency, and value. That’s where 5-in-1 convertible ACs come in. These aren’t just cooling machines, they adapt to your room size, energy needs, and usage patterns.

5-in-1 ACs are reliable and energy efficient.
As someone who digs deeper than just specs and buzzwords, I’ve rounded up 8 standout models that actually deliver on their promise. Whether you’re upgrading or buying your first, this list breaks down what makes these ACs worth your money, and why they might be your smartest buy this summer.

This Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a smart choice for compact rooms where energy efficiency matters just as much as cooling performance. The 5-in-1 convertible mode gives you control over power consumption, and its copper condenser ensures lasting performance. With multi-sensors, self-diagnosis, and anti-corrosive blue fins, it’s engineered for convenience and durability, though do watch out for installation charges that may vary by region.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 110 sq. ft.
Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
Adjustable performance levels based on your needs
Compressor
Inverter with variable speed for efficient cooling
Blue Fins
Anti-corrosive protection for better durability
Self-Diagnosis
Identifies issues for easier maintenance

Reasons to buy

Good cooling performance for small rooms

Energy-efficient with inverter technology

Smart multi-sensor features

Long 5-year warranty on the product

Reasons to avoid

Installation costs can be high or inconsistent

May not perform optimally in rooms larger than 100 sq. ft.

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the cooling efficiency, build quality, and value for money. They like the digital temperature display and low noise levels during operation. However, several customers mention high installation charges and a few cases of underperformance in slightly larger rooms. Most agree it's a solid buy for smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Blue Star AC if you're looking for smart cooling in a small room, want adaptive energy usage, and prefer a trusted brand with long warranty support. The 5-in-1 convertible mode helps tailor your cooling needs without pushing your power bill too high, especially useful in areas with fluctuating temperatures or usage needs.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC is for those who want powerful cooling without spending a fortune. With its 5-in-1 convertible mode, copper condenser, and anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, it balances performance and air quality. The chrome deco strip adds a stylish touch, and it’s surprisingly quiet even at high speeds. It’s a solid buy for medium-sized rooms, just factor in possible inconsistencies with installation service.

Specifications

Capacity:
1.5 Ton, ideal for rooms up to 160 sq. ft.
5-in-1 Convertible
Adjust cooling output for better efficiency
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
Dual protection for cleaner indoor air
Design
Chrome deco strip for a premium look
Compressor
Inverter for efficient, low-noise performance

Reasons to buy

Fast cooling even at high temperatures

Effective air filtration system

Quiet operation

Attractive, modern design

Great features at a competitive price

Reasons to avoid

Installation service may be inconsistent

No built-in Wi-Fi or app support

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quick cooling, low noise, and great value, but installation quality varies.

Why choose this product?

A smart pick for style, strong cooling, and cleaner air on a budget.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC is built for Indian summers, quite literally. With heavy-duty cooling up to 52°C, it’s ready for extreme heat. The 5-in-1 convertible mode lets you control energy use, while its 5-star rating ensures efficiency. Though performance impresses, service and installation seem like a gamble if you do it via third party service provider. If you're tech-comfy and can handle a little post-purchase follow-up, this one’s a high-performing contender in its price bracket.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton, suitable for rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
Cooling Capability
Operates effectively at up to 52°C
5-in-1 Convertible
Customized energy-efficient cooling modes
Energy Rating
5 Star – maximum savings on electricity
Compressor
Inverter with copper condenser for durability

Reasons to buy

Powerful cooling for peak summer

Excellent energy efficiency

Durable copper condenser

Reasons to avoid

Mixed service and installation experience

Noise levels may vary by unit

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 1.5T EI 18II5T WZS Split 5S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Strong cooling and good value; inconsistent installation and noisy for some.

Why choose this product?

A high-efficiency, heat-ready AC for power users who don’t mind minor service hiccups.

Samsung’s 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter AC is built for tight urban spaces and tighter energy budgets. With 5-step convertible cooling and a promise to tackle up to 58°C, it sounds future-ready. But real-world use paints a mixed picture, some swear by its quiet, efficient performance, others complain of underwhelming cooling and installation woes. Ideal for small rooms, but not for those expecting flagship-level consistency across the board.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton – ideal for up to 100 sq. ft.
5-Step Convertible Mode
Adjustable power for different needs
Cooling Performance
Claims efficient cooling at 58°C
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 100% copper condenser
Warranty
5-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy

Compact and energy-efficient

Versatile cooling modes

Inverter tech for steady cooling

Brand trust with long warranty

Reasons to avoid

No horizontal swing feature

Mixed feedback on noise and cooling speed

Installation can be hit or miss

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well in small rooms; cooling speed and installation are inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

Great for compact spaces if you're looking for smart energy use and brand assurance, but not ideal for instant chill seekers.

Acer might be a newcomer in the AC game, but this 1.5 Ton unit punches well above its price. With 5-in-1 convertible cooling and AI Sense tech, it adapts to your needs while promising fast relief even at 55°C. Reviews highlight low noise and seamless installation, making it an attractive pick for value-conscious buyers. It's not just about specs, it’s about delivering dependable comfort with minimal fuss.

Specifications

5-in-1 Convertible Modes
Customizable cooling based on usage
AI Sense Technology
Adjusts settings based on room conditions
Arctic Wrap Cooling
Designed for quick temperature drop
PM 1.0 Filter
Targets microbacterial particles for cleaner air
Cooling Capacity
Performs well in up to 55°C heat

Reasons to buy

Quick, powerful cooling

Intelligent and adaptive cooling modes

Clean air with PM 1.0 filtration

Reasons to avoid

Relatively new brand in AC market

Long-term performance yet to be proven

acer 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, Ai Sense Technology, Arctic Wrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Microbacterial Filter, High Ambient Temperature Of 55 C-AR15AS3IO2HLE25) White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quick cooling, silent operation, and smooth installation impress buyers.

Why choose this product?

An excellent option if you're after smart, efficient cooling without paying a premium for big-brand logos.

What is the benefit of a 5-in-1 convertible AC compared to a regular split AC?

A 5-in-1 convertible AC adjusts cooling capacity as per need, saving energy. Unlike regular ACs, it offers flexibility—ideal for varying room sizes, seasons, and usage patterns.

Does inverter technology really save electricity in the long run?

Yes, inverter ACs regulate compressor speed based on room temperature. This reduces power consumption and provides consistent cooling, making them more energy-efficient and cost-effective over time.

Which AC is best for rooms above 150 sq ft in extreme heat conditions?

For larger rooms in high temperatures, choose a 1.5–2 ton 5-star inverter AC with high ambient cooling (up to 52–58°C) and copper condenser for efficient, faster cooling.

How important is the air filter type (PM 2.5, PM 1.0, etc.) for indoor air quality?

Air filters remove fine pollutants and allergens. PM 2.5 or PM 1.0 filters significantly improve air quality, especially in polluted cities, benefiting those with respiratory issues or allergies.

Top 3 features of the best 5-in-1 AC

AC ModelCooling PerformanceNoise & InstallationSpecial Features
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 StarFast and effective cooling, silent operationMixed reviews; some report well-trained installers, others poorly trainedAnti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Sleek Chrome Design
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 StarHeavy-duty cooling up to 52°C, energy-efficientMixed feedback; build quality praised, installation and service criticized5-in-1 Convertible, 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty
Samsung 1 Ton 3 StarGood for 100 sq ft rooms; some find it slowMixed noise reviews; installation quality variesDigital Inverter, Works up to 58°C, 5-Step Convertible
Acer 1.5 Ton 3 StarQuick cooling even on hottest daysQuiet and smooth installation processAI Sense Tech, Arctic Wrap Cooling, PM 1.0 Filter
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 StarPowerful and consistent coolingInstallation mostly hassle-free; some early damage complaintsWi-Fi, AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Voice Control

FAQs

  • How does the 5-in-1 convertible mode in an AC work?

    5-in-1 convertible ACs let you adjust the cooling capacity based on room size or need, such as running the AC at 40%, 60%, 80%, 100%, or even higher turbo mode, helping save energy and costs.

  • Can a convertible AC be used effectively during winters too?

    Yes, many convertible ACs come with a heating mode or can be used as simple dehumidifiers or air purifiers in winters, depending on the features offered by the brand.

  • What is the ideal room size for a 1.5 Ton AC?

    A 1.5 Ton AC is typically ideal for rooms sized 150–180 sq ft. However, if the room receives a lot of sunlight or has poor insulation, consider a higher tonnage or efficient convertible mode usage.

  • Do I need a voltage stabilizer for these ACs?

    Most modern inverter ACs come with built-in voltage protection, but if you live in an area with frequent power fluctuations, using a stabilizer is a safe bet to protect your appliance long-term.

  • How often should I clean or replace the AC filters?

    For optimal performance, clean the filters every 2–3 weeks during heavy usage months. If your AC has PM 2.5 or PM 1.0 filters, check the manual for replacement intervals—usually every 6–12 months.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

