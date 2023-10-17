9 unbelievable Amazon deals: Secure up to 62% off on 32-inch TVs

Welcome to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023- a big show of savings! Prepare to set off on a trip of unmatched savings and incomparable promotions on a variety of goods, with an emphasis firmly placed on the magnificent 32-inch TVs. Enjoy incredible savings of up to 62% while submerging yourself in a world of high-definition splendour during this unique event. The 32-inch TV is the height of visual pleasure in the world of home entertainment. Thanks to its small but immersive display, it instantly converts any room into a personal theatre, delivering outstanding picture quality and brilliant colours. These TVs take centre stage as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, providing an unprecedented opportunity to bring cinematic experiences to the masses. The Amazon Big Sale 2023 is more than just a regular sale; it's a massive festival of discounts. These HD TVs are in the spotlight because they combine cutting-edge technology with affordability. A 32-inch TV is the ideal addition to your house, guaranteeing an unmatched watching experience whether you're a movie buff, sports enthusiast, or casual viewer.

Amazon Sale 2023: Bring home a new 32-inch TV at discounted price.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has never been a better time to improve your entertainment system than with these incredible bargains. Enter a world of stunning visuals and audible clarity for a little fraction of the usual cost. The Great Indian Festival 2023 is focused on bringing excellent value to your door.

Don't slip out on this fantastic chance to get the best prices on 32" TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival in 2023. Improve your home entertainment skills and enjoy the enchantment of the movies in the privacy of your own home. It's not just a sale; it's a spectacular event that guarantees incredible savings. Prepare for Amazon Deals like never before as you get set to be mesmerised by the extraordinary!

1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year's Amazon Big Sale 2023 brings an array of irresistible Amazon deals, including massive discounts on high-definition TVs perfect for your home. Experience an immersive viewing experience with an almost borderless design. The stunning clarity and razor-sharp HD (1366x768) resolution will transform your entertainment into a captivating visual experience. With its 178-degree wide viewing angle, it provides an impartial and high-quality viewing experience for all viewers. Its Fire TV built-in will allow seamless access to various OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and 12000+ apps from the App Store. The DTH Set-Top Box Integration lets you switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps from your home screen. This can be one of the hottest Amazon deals in the forthcoming Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Screen Size- 32 Inches

● Brand- Redmi

● Display Technology- LED

● Resolution- 720p

● Refresh Rate- 60 Hz

● Product Dimensions- 8.3D x 71.6W x 42.4H centimetres

Pros Cons Fire OS 7 & integrated DTH Set-Top Box No 4K Ultra HD Panel HD Ready Display

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 32 inch LED TV: 10 best options of September 2023 to consider before buying one

2. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

Indulge in genuine visual brilliance with the LG 80 (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED WebOS TV. The high-tech Quad Core Processor enhances colour vibrancy and contrasts for a more dynamic visual experience. Low-resolution images are transformed into sharper, more vibrant representations through upscaling. It generates seamless multi-dimensional audio as the integrated DTS Virtual:X speakers that project sound from every direction. The Great Indian Sale Festival 2023 is the ultimate destination for securing remarkable Amazon deals on cutting-edge HD TVs designed for home use. The powerful processor will let you surf the internet and TV content simultaneously. You can access and control your connected smart devices conveniently through a single large screen and utilise your TV as a central dashboard to craft your personalised daily schedule. The slim border and elegant design will dexterously blend with your interior décor and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Screen Size- 32 Inches

● Brand- LG

● Display Technology- LED

● Product Dimensions- 3.3D x 20.1W x 17.4H Centimetres

● Resolution- 720p

● Refresh Rate- 60 Hz

● Special Feature- Flat

Pros Cons DTS Virtual:X 720p resolution Picture Quality Enhancement

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in Glossy Black will delight you with cinematic pleasure. Vibrant colours and stark contrasts, all in excellent HD resolution, will elevate your watching. Easily combine convenience and entertainment with its Smart TV features, putting a world of material at your fingertips. Upgrade to one of the leading brands in the sector's most advanced visual technologies. Don't pass up this chance to own the entertainment of the future. Grab yours right away and enjoy Samsung's brilliant innovations. Unbelievable Amazon Deals await you, offering a golden opportunity to upgrade your home with a new HD TV.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: Samsung

● Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

● Display Technology: LED

● Product Dimensions: 3.3D x 28.8W x 17.3H Centimeters

● Resolution: 1366x768

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Model Name: UA32T4340BKXXL

Pros Cons Brand Reliability Audio Quality Personal Computer Mode

4. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in stylish black lets you enjoy the highest level of entertainment. The big 32-inch TV will enhance your viewing experience with outstanding clarity and bright visuals. You won't ever miss out on your favourite TV episodes and films thanks to the flawless integration of Google TV into this smart TV. This is the ideal moment to purchase the finest in home entertainment, thanks to exchange offers and bargains from major companies. Amazon Deals is your ticket to huge savings on top-notch HD TVs for your home. Get the Acer Smart LED Google TV today if you want to change the way you watch television!

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black):

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: Acer

● Display Technology: LED

● Product Dimensions: 8.5D x 71.6W x 42.1H Centimeters

● Resolution: 720p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons High-Definition Visuals Limited Screen Size Dolby Audio

5. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

Welcome to Amazon's Great Indian Sale in 2023, where the best offers on premium goods are waiting for you! Look no further than the MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV, model L32M7-5AIN in sophisticated black, if you're looking for an exceptional viewing experience. This TV boasts superior visual quality in addition to the clever practicality of Android connectivity. Take advantage of the fantastic bargains during this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 and enjoy entertainment with this stylish MI Smart TV.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black):

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: MI

● Supported Internet Services: Disney+ Hotstar

● Display Technology: LED

● Product Dimensions: 19D x 71.5W x 47H Centimeters

● Resolution: 720p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Smart Android Integration Limited Sound Quality PatchWall with Android TV

6. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

Welcome to the home entertainment of the future! You don't need to search any further if you're looking for a great TV offer and presenting the sleek black VW 80 cm (32 inch) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S. With amazing high-definition images and smooth Android integration, this top-of-the-line television provides an immersive viewing experience. Avoid missing out on this golden opportunity to elevate your viewing experience with the VW 32S - where quality meets affordability, courtesy of amazing Amazon deals.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black):

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: VW

● Display Technology: LED

● Product Dimensions: 15D x 75W x 50H Centimeters

● Resolution: 720p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Special Feature: Browser

Pros Cons The frameless design adds a modern and stylish touch Limited HDMI/USB Ports Voice control capabilities

Also read: Best 32-inch smart TV for small spaces: Buyer's guide for September 2023

7. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)

Welcome to Amazon 2023's Great Indian Sale, where top-notch entertainment and incredible prices converge! The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A in gorgeous black will enhance your viewing experience. This technological marvel boasts a bezel-less design for an immersive display, effortlessly fusing style and substance. It's more than just a TV; thanks to Android, it opens up a world of entertainment. Hurry; time is running out on these astonishing Amazon deals.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black):

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: TCL

● Display Technology: LED

● Product Dimensions: 8D x 71.5W x 46.8H Centimeters

● Resolution: 768p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Bezel-Less Design Very Limited Native Storage Micro Dimming technology

8. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

This TV's HD Ready display provides bright and detailed images, making it ideal for watching your favourite sports, TV shows, and movies. You may access a range of material from well-known streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube thanks to this TV's Smart TV capability and Android operating system. The 32Y1 has a sleek, contemporary design with a black finish that blends perfectly with any interior. Transform your living room into a cinematic haven with a high-quality HD TV, courtesy of Amazon's Big Sale 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black):

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: OnePlus

● Display Technology: LED

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Special Feature: Flat

● Model Name: 32Y

Pros Cons It has smart TV functionality. Sound quality Cinematic Experience with Gamma Engine

9. SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black)

Using Google's Android operating system, the SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black) is a cost-effective smart TV. With built-in WiFi and an HD-ready display that offers bright, sharp images, you can connect to the internet and enjoy a variety of streaming services and apps. Also, the TV has a variety of connectivity choices, including HDMI, USB, and VGA, making it simple to connect your devices and access your preferred entertainment. Elevate your home entertainment game with a stunning HD TV, thanks to the fantastic Amazon Deals of 2023.

Specifications of SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black):

● Screen Size: 32 Inches

● Brand: SANSUI

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 768p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Model Name: JSWY32GSHD

Pros Cons Affordable Limited storage Smart Assistant Compatibility

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black) Fire OS 7 DTH Set-Top Box stunning clarity and razor-sharp HD resolution LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) DTS Virtual:X central dashboard for personalised daily schedule Quad Core Processor Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV Audio Wattage 20 Watts Voltage 240 Volts Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Sound: 30 Watts Output Display: 16.7 Million Colours Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) Sound: 20 Watts Output Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display: HD Ready | VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) Voice control capabilities Ram Memory Installed Size 0.5 GB Screen Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black) Voltage 240 Volts Item Weight 3 kg 550 g Resolution 768p OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) The resolution is 8K Product Dimensions 6.5D x 42W x 71.3H Centimeters Resolution is 720p SANSUI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart A+ LED Google TV JSWY32GSHD (Black) Built-in Chromecast Product Dimensions 8.4D x 71.8W x 42.3H Centimeters 1 Warranty Card and 2 AAA Battery

Overall best product

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black), an amazing device with a range of features and benefits, is the best overall product in its category. First of all, due to its 80 cm screen size, which is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, it is a good choice for most households. Additionally, it has an HD Ready display, which offers excellent picture clarity and clear pictures.

One of this TV's unique features is the fact that it is an Android smart TV. Due to the Android operating system and built-in Wi-Fi, you have access to a multitude of apps and services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. It also has a very easy-to-use interface that makes it accessible.

Best value for money product

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL in Glossy Black unquestionably embodies the best value for money, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. Because of its high-definition visuals and intelligent capabilities, which are packed with features that exceed its price range, this TV gives an incredible viewing experience. The seamless communication with other devices made possible by its integration into the Samsung ecosystem further broadens its usability. The Glossy Black finish adds a polished touch to any living space. This TV stands out because of the incredible deals that are provided, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023, which may result in significant savings for customers. Therefore, in addition to investing in a high-quality item, you are also making a wise financial choice. For those who are looking for a budget-friendly yet top-tier entertainment experience, the Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL is undoubtedly the best value for money.

How do you find the best 32-inch TV for yourself?

The Amazon Big Sale 2023 is the best place to find the best 32-inch TV among the multitude of alternatives. This sale on HD TVs for home entertainment is a gold mine of unmatched savings and unbeatable Amazon deals. Utilise the wide range of options at your disposal to start your search by separating them depending on your tastes and needs. Pay close attention to essential aspects, including innovative capabilities, resolution, display technology, and sound quality. Customer feedback and professional advice can also provide priceless information about the reliability and performance of the TV. Don't pass up this chance to take advantage of the Amazon Big Sale 2023 and get a premium 32-inch TV for a fraction of the usual cost. Improve your at-home entertainment with a high-quality HD TV that promises immersive viewing like never before.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!