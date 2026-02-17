Acer Swift Neo AI PCs gets major discount on Flipkart: Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 models on offer
If you plan to upgrade to an AI-ready laptop in 2026. Flipkart is offering huge discounts on Acer Swift Neo OLED AI PCs.
In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, owning a PC that can keep up is a necessity, not a luxury. If you’re looking for a high-quality PC, the Acer Swift Neo AI PC is the best option right now. Flipkart is offering significant discounts on the entire Swift Neo series, making these 14-inch OLED machines the most cost-effective upgrade for 2026.
Whether you are a professional looking for AI-driven productivity or a student needing a lightweight, high-performance companion, these deals offer the best value for money in the 14-inch OLED category.
1. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 5 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD)
This model is the perfect entry point for AI-driven productivity. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U with a dedicated NPU, it handles AI tasks like background blur and noise cancellation with ease. It features a stunning 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB for vivid visuals. This ultra-light 1.3 kg laptop includes a 1080p FHD webcam, a dedicated Copilot key, and supports 65W fast charging for its 8-hour battery.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 2.8K OLED display
AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 5 processor
Ultra-thin and lightweight design
Fast 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
Reason to avoid
Limited 512GB storage for heavy users
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Users are impressed by the vibrant OLED screen and the laptop's premium, lightweight build. The AI integration and snappy performance receive positive mentions. While the battery life is generally praised for daily tasks, some users noted it drains faster during intensive AI-based workloads.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need a portable, future-ready laptop for creative work or productivity. It’s ideal for students and professionals who prioritise a top-tier display and AI-enhanced features in a sleek, travel-friendly form factor.
2. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 5 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD)
Designed for users who need extra space for large projects, this variant doubles the storage while maintaining elite portability. It features the same Intel Core Ultra 5 architecture and brilliant 14-inch OLED panel, ensuring smooth multitasking and colour-accurate content creation. The 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD ensures lightning-fast boot times, while the inclusion of dual USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 6 makes it a highly versatile tool for professionals on the move.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 14-inch WUXGA OLED display
Massive 1 TB SSD for extensive storage
AI-integrated Intel Core Ultra 5 processor
1.3 kg aluminum body
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics not ideal for pro-level gaming
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers love the generous 1 TB storage and the exceptional OLED colour accuracy. The lightweight build is frequently praised for travel. While most find the performance snappy, a few users noted that the hinge design feels delicate and requires careful handling over time.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a premium, portable AI laptop with ample storage for large files and creative projects. It is the perfect blend of high-end display quality and modern processing power for professionals and students on the move.
3. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 7 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD)
For those requiring more processing muscle, this model upgrades to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U with 12 cores for superior multitasking. The enhanced NPU performance accelerates AI software, making it a "sweet spot" for creators and heavy users. It retains the signature premium aluminium build, 14-inch OLED display, and security features like a fingerprint reader. It also comes pre-loaded with MS Office Home & Student, making it work-ready from day one.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor
14-inch OLED displa
1.3 kg premium aluminum build
AI-ready with dedicated NPU and Copilot key
Reason to avoid
Average speaker loudness for media consumption
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers are thrilled with the "better than Mac" OLED display and the punchy performance of the Ultra 7 chip. It’s highly rated for portability and battery efficiency. However, several users mentioned that the sound output is lower than expected, and the hinge requires gentle handling.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need a high-performance, compact machine for demanding office work, coding, or photo editing. It’s the best pick in the Swift Neo lineup for those who want the extra processing headroom of an Ultra 7 chip without extra weight.
4. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 7 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD)
The ultimate configuration for power users and developers, this flagship variant offers a massive 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Combined with a 1TB SSD and the Core Ultra 7 processor, it is built to handle heavy AI workloads, virtual machines, and complex editing without lag. It features a premium Metallic Brown finish and a professional-grade OLED display covering 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, ensuring elite performance for the most demanding creative tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
32 GB LPDDR5X RAM
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor
14-inch OLED display with 100% sRGB
Ultra-portable design in a unique Metallic Brown finish
Reason to avoid
Higher price point compared to 16 GB variants
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers praise this variant as a "productivity beast" due to the 32 GB RAM, making it perfect for coding and heavy browsing. The OLED screen quality is consistently rated 10/10. While performance is top-notch, some users noted the sound output is average, and the hinge feels light.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you are a power user, developer, or creative professional who needs maximum memory and storage in a thin-and-light form factor. It’s the highest-spec model in the Swift Neo series, designed to handle demanding AI workflows and large datasets without slowing down.
