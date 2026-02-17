Acer Swift Neo AI PCs gets major discount on Flipkart: Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 models on offer

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, owning a PC that can keep up is a necessity, not a luxury. If you’re looking for a high-quality PC, the Acer Swift Neo AI PC is the best option right now. Flipkart is offering significant discounts on the entire Swift Neo series, making these 14-inch OLED machines the most cost-effective upgrade for 2026. Acer Swift Neo AI PCs are now available at huge discounts on Flipkart. Whether you are a professional looking for AI-driven productivity or a student needing a lightweight, high-performance companion, these deals offer the best value for money in the 14-inch OLED category. 1. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 5 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD)

This model is the perfect entry point for AI-driven productivity. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U with a dedicated NPU, it handles AI tasks like background blur and noise cancellation with ease. It features a stunning 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB for vivid visuals. This ultra-light 1.3 kg laptop includes a 1080p FHD webcam, a dedicated Copilot key, and supports 65W fast charging for its 8-hour battery.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 115U RAM 16 GB LPDDR5X Storage 512 GB Display 14-inch OLED OS Windows 11 Home Battery 55 Wh Li-ion Reasons to buy Stunning 2.8K OLED display AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 5 processor Ultra-thin and lightweight design Fast 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Reason to avoid Limited 512GB storage for heavy users

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users are impressed by the vibrant OLED screen and the laptop's premium, lightweight build. The AI integration and snappy performance receive positive mentions. While the battery life is generally praised for daily tasks, some users noted it drains faster during intensive AI-based workloads. Why choose this product? Choose this if you need a portable, future-ready laptop for creative work or productivity. It’s ideal for students and professionals who prioritise a top-tier display and AI-enhanced features in a sleek, travel-friendly form factor. 2. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 5 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD)

Designed for users who need extra space for large projects, this variant doubles the storage while maintaining elite portability. It features the same Intel Core Ultra 5 architecture and brilliant 14-inch OLED panel, ensuring smooth multitasking and colour-accurate content creation. The 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD ensures lightning-fast boot times, while the inclusion of dual USB-C ports and Wi-Fi 6 makes it a highly versatile tool for professionals on the move.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 115 RAM 16 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch OLED OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Stunning 14-inch WUXGA OLED display Massive 1 TB SSD for extensive storage AI-integrated Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 1.3 kg aluminum body Reason to avoid Integrated graphics not ideal for pro-level gaming

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers love the generous 1 TB storage and the exceptional OLED colour accuracy. The lightweight build is frequently praised for travel. While most find the performance snappy, a few users noted that the hinge design feels delicate and requires careful handling over time. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a premium, portable AI laptop with ample storage for large files and creative projects. It is the perfect blend of high-end display quality and modern processing power for professionals and students on the move. 3. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 7 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD)

For those requiring more processing muscle, this model upgrades to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U with 12 cores for superior multitasking. The enhanced NPU performance accelerates AI software, making it a "sweet spot" for creators and heavy users. It retains the signature premium aluminium build, 14-inch OLED display, and security features like a fingerprint reader. It also comes pre-loaded with MS Office Home & Student, making it work-ready from day one.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155U RAM 16 GB LPDDR5X Storage 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch OLED OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 14-inch OLED displa 1.3 kg premium aluminum build AI-ready with dedicated NPU and Copilot key Reason to avoid Average speaker loudness for media consumption

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers are thrilled with the "better than Mac" OLED display and the punchy performance of the Ultra 7 chip. It’s highly rated for portability and battery efficiency. However, several users mentioned that the sound output is lower than expected, and the hinge requires gentle handling. Why choose this product? Choose this if you need a high-performance, compact machine for demanding office work, coding, or photo editing. It’s the best pick in the Swift Neo lineup for those who want the extra processing headroom of an Ultra 7 chip without extra weight. 4. Acer Swift Neo (Intel Core Ultra 7 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD)

The ultimate configuration for power users and developers, this flagship variant offers a massive 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Combined with a 1TB SSD and the Core Ultra 7 processor, it is built to handle heavy AI workloads, virtual machines, and complex editing without lag. It features a premium Metallic Brown finish and a professional-grade OLED display covering 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, ensuring elite performance for the most demanding creative tasks.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155U RAM 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1 TB Display 14-inch OLED OS Windows 11 Home Reasons to buy 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 14-inch OLED display with 100% sRGB Ultra-portable design in a unique Metallic Brown finish Reason to avoid Higher price point compared to 16 GB variants