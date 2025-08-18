Acerpure cordless wet & dry vacuum cleaner review: Is it worth it at 17,999?

Nothing beats the joy of walking into a clean, spotless home! Every corner free of dust and stains instantly lifts your mood. Of course, keeping a house sparkling takes effort and a lot of patience. And one thing I am really grateful for these days is ‘vacuum cleaners’, which have made my life significantly easier. Lately, I’ve been testing a few to help our audience choose the right one for their homes. Lets find out of the Acerpure cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner can handle everyday messes efficiently.

On our radar today is the Acerpure cordless wet & dry vacuum cleaner, a 3-in-1 vacuum that sweeps, mops, and sprays at once. With its cordless design and ergonomic handle, it promises to reduce bending, running around, and scrubbing. But the real question is: does it really live up to the hype and justify its price?

Acerpure cordless wet & dry vacuum cleaner price and availability

The Acerpure cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner is priced at ₹17,999, offering 55% off the MRP of ₹39,990. Available on Amazon with EMI options, cashback, and bank discounts, it also comes with free delivery and a 1-year warranty.

Acerpure cordless wet & dry vacuum cleaner: A detailed review and first impression

Build quality and design

When I first held the Acerpure cordless vacuum, I was impressed by its sleek, upright design. The handle feels comfortable, and I liked how the LED panel clearly shows battery life and cleaning modes. The self-cleaning dock is a nice touch, keeping the brush clean without much effort. That said, I did find it a bit on the heavier side, which made longer cleaning sessions slightly tiring. Also, reaching tight corners or under low furniture required a bit of manoeuvring.

Features of the Acerpure cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Digital display: I really liked the digital display. It shows the battery status, water level, suction power, brush roller tangle, tilt vacuum, water spray amount, self-cleaning mode, and air-drying function. It’s handy to keep track of everything while cleaning.

Easy assembly: Assembly is straightforward. Just insert the handle until you hear a click. To disassemble, press the spring with a small tool like a screwdriver and lift the handle up. This bit was a little tricky for me.

Chargeable battery: The Acerpure vacuum cleaner charges on its docking station. It took about 4 hours for a full charge, slightly longer than the 3 hours mentioned in the manual. For medium-to-large spaces, I had to pause mid-clean to recharge, which is something to keep in mind.

Clean water tank: Filling the clean water tank for wet mopping is easy. It’s perfect for quick mopping sessions in the kitchen, living room, or bathroom without having to run to the tap repeatedly.

Self-cleaning brush roller: The self-cleaning function is a huge time-saver. Just press the button while the vacuum is on the docking station, and the roller brush cleans itself. Make sure it’s plugged in, as it uses power during the process.

Ease of use and performance

Using the vacuum is simple; just follow the manual, and you’re good to go. There’s no complex setup or instructions. Controls are simple and intuitive, thanks to the LED display. Emptying the tanks is straightforward, and the self-cleaning dock reduces maintenance chores. The vacuum rolls smoothly and can tilt for slightly tricky spots.

However, the weight can be noticeable during extended cleaning sessions. First-time users may need a short adjustment period to get comfortable with switching between modes and handling the dual tanks.

For larger spaces, I had to refill the clean water tank twice and empty the dirty water tank twice. Pausing to recharge mid-clean is sometimes necessary. Tight corners aren’t cleaned as easily because of the handle design, but overall, it managed daily cleaning.

Who should buy the Acerpure cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

The Acerpure vacuum is ideal for apartment owners and small-to-medium homes with mostly flat floors. It’s great for those who want a convenient, all-in-one solution for dust, hair, and light spills. Large homes or homes with uneven surfaces may need more traditional cleaning in some areas. If you want a daily cleaning companion that reduces bending and effort, this is a practical choice.

Is it worth ₹ 17,999?

The Acerpure Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner brings several handy features to the table, such as 3-in-1 cleaning, dual tanks, a self-cleaning brush, and a digital display. It makes everyday cleaning easier and reduces bending, though it is somewhat heavy and may require mid-clean recharging and multiple tank refills for larger spaces. Tight corners and under-furniture areas can be a bit challenging to reach. Overall, it’s a capable option for small-to-medium homes, offering convenience and functionality, but it also comes with a few practical limitations that buyers should consider.