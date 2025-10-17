After Sora app, ChatGPT will soon turn into a social media platform with…

OpenAI is reportedly testing a new social media-like feature for ChatGPT. After the AI video sharing app, Sora started to trend among users, the AI company is now reported to bring Direct Messages (DMs) to ChatGPT. This new DM feature may include individual as well as group chats, allowing users to chat as well as collaborate within the ChatGPT app. ChatGPT’s DM feature is currently reported for the Android version of the app, and it's currently not yet functional. The social aspect of ChatGPT offers a new perspective on the chatbot, as it will not just remain an AI tool. Here’s everything we know so far about ChatGPT’s DM feature. ChatGPT may get a social media-like direct messages feature.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

ChatGPT to bring Direct Messages feature for Android users

Tipster developer Tibor Blaho on X revealed that OpenAI is reportedly testing a messaging feature for the ChatGPT app. It was highlighted that the feature is internally being called “Calpico” and was spotted at version 1.2025.273 beta of the Android app. This new feature will likely allow users to conduct one-on-one chats, similar to other social media apps, within ChatGPT’s Android app. This feature is said to bring communication and collaboration within the OpenAI ecosystem after the company introduces the Sora app for AI video sharing.

Along with one-on-one chatting, ChatGPT could also bring group conversations, which are code-named “Calpico Rooms.” This will allow users to collaborate within the chat interface with features like text and image generation. The tipster also highlighted that users can also block accounts and manage chat invites. If the report is true, then this may come as a major leap for ChatGPT as an AI app. While the AI chatbot has already become much more popular in less time, social features like Direct Message could make the AI tool into everything app.

As of now, the ChatGPT direct messages feature is under development and is currently not working. We expect to see the feature rolling out to users in the near future. However, there is no official information available about when we expect DMs in ChatGPT or how it will work within the chatbot interface.