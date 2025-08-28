‘AI deadbots’ are redefining how families connect with lost loved ones: Could digital replicas change how we remember?

AI “deadbots” are quietly becoming a reality for many families, researchers, and even activists. The idea is straightforward: use artificial intelligence and large amounts of personal data to digitally recreate someone who has died. These digital portraits can do a lot. They can talk, appear in videos, and exchange messages with the living. This way, the line between memory and interactive presence is blurred quickly. AI deadbots are changing grief, industry, and society, making digital immortality and its risks hard to ignore.(AI-generated)

Why are people using deadbots?

Stories of families using AI to reconnect in the aftermath of loss are appearing more often. In one example, a woman used an AI-generated video of her late brother during a court sentencing, letting him “speak” in the hearing and influence the verdict. Many activist groups have also turned to this technology. For instance, some organisations supporting gun reform in the US have used automated messages voiced by digital versions of victims to call lawmakers. This way, this tech is being used to assert someone’s presence even after they’re no longer with us, creating a new way humans grieve.

How does it happen? The underlying process combines audio clips, videos, written messages, public social posts, and other traces of a person’s life. When enough material is fed to the AI system, it pieces together speech patterns, facial movements, and even personal quirks. Naturally, this offers comfort and a sense of connection at difficult times for many families. However, it also raises questions we’ve never had before about boundaries, privacy, and the meaning of legacy.

A new industry

These tools are changing how people process grief in the modern world, but at the same time, they are also spawning a thriving business. According to NPR, the digital afterlife industry could reach $80 billion globally within the next decade. This market includes not just chatbots and digital avatars for family use but paid services that allow scheduled messages after death. It could also mean that famous personalities could appear in advertisements long after they are gone, opening up new ways to monetise iconic personalities.

However, concerns are rising about the ethics and potential misuse of these products. Some companies have been accused of taking advantage of grieving families or using data in ways the deceased might never have agreed to. Researchers such as Katarzyna Nowaczyk-Basińska from the University of Cambridge note that the rise of digital immortality is forcing society to rethink how we deal with death and memory, Scientific American reported. All eyes are on AI - regulatory bodies, critics, and technologists are calling for clear standards and strong privacy protections to prevent exploitation of people who have departed. With AI deadbots becoming more visible, difficult conversations about who controls a person’s digital likeness and who stands to profit are moving to the forefront.