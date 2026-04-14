AI Is Finding Bugs That Hackers Can Exploit. Get Ready for Bugmageddon.

The software bug was capable of crashing an operating system used by firewalls, servers and network appliances. It went undetected for over 27 years. Logan Graham, facing forward, with Anthropic colleagues who evaluate AI for risks.

Last month, it was caught by Mythos, the latest AI model from Anthropic that has spooked the White House, banking executives and cybersecurity professionals around the world.

Welcome to the bug armageddon. AI models like Mythos and others are finding bugs in older software at a rate never seen before.

While most of the coding issues may be minor, their sheer volume has amplified the risk that smaller software developers will become overwhelmed with reports of bugs such as the one Mythos found. Thanks to AI, hackers will be able to leverage those bugs more quickly than ever before.

The 1998 bug in the OpenBSD operating system was one of thousands Mythos found last month. Anthropic said last week that it is working with about 50 technology companies and organizations to find and fix bugs and currently has no plans to release Mythos to the general public.

“We need to know that we can release it safely, and it’s not exactly clear how we can do that with full confidence,” said Logan Graham, the head of Anthropic’s Frontier Red Team, which evaluates AI for risks.

Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, is developing a similar campaign, offering a security-focused version of its product to developers so they can patch systems before these bugs are discovered by criminals, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans. Google also has an early access initiative for developers in the works, the company said.

Mythos has set off a scramble among technology employees inside major companies, as many have tried to understand how the new model could upend cybersecurity and expose a range of new threats to their products.

Numeric, an AI accounting automation platform based in San Francisco, recently kicked off a discussion of its risks in a cybersecurity Slack channel. “Well, this will be interesting,” one executive wrote.

Some of the greatest risks to companies, Numeric co-founder Anthony Alvernaz said, will likely come from dependencies on so-called “open-source” tools built collaboratively, often by volunteers who may not have the resources to quickly triage bug reports. That infrastructure underpins much of the modern internet, he said.

“The code a company writes is almost like the top layer of a cake, and underneath are all of these layers” of open-source software, he said.

When he heard about Mythos finding an old OpenBSD bug, security researcher Niels Provos wondered if he had been the one who had made the mistake when he wrote some code for OpenBSD 27 years ago while obtaining his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. A quick check confirmed his suspicions.

“To be honest, I just thought it was hilarious. Because it’s code that is so old,” said Provos, formerly head of security with the payments company Stripe. “Who knows then the last time a human even looked at it.”