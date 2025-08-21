AI Legislators’ Forum launched with an aim to aid MPs, MLAs on AI governance

Future Shift Labs has announced the launch of the AI Legislators’ Forum (AILF), a national platform aimed at supporting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in understanding and shaping India’s approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance. According to Future Shift Labs, the platform will annually engage around 30 legislators through workshops, fellowships, and dialogues with domain experts.

Purpose of the Forum

The forum intends to bring lawmakers, technologists, and policy experts together to discuss AI-related challenges, regulatory gaps, and ethical considerations. It aims to provide legislators with structured access to knowledge and tools that can aid policymaking on issues such as responsible AI use, accountability mechanisms, and balancing innovation with safeguards.

Launch and Participation

The AILF was officially launched by MPs Sujeet Kumar, Shashank Mani, Rabindra Narayan Behera, and Lavu Sri Krishna Devaralayu. Speaking at the launch, Shashank Mani said, “We need a humanistic AI that can reach anywhere and to everyone. The market should be decentralised where AI is in the hands of everyone and anyone with options and not domination.”

Sujeet Kumar also raised questions around accountability in AI usage, noting a case where interactions with a chatbot had serious consequences, and asked whether liability should rest with the technology itself or its creators.

Global Context

Globally, similar forums already exist, such as the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on AI and the US Congressional AI Caucus. These platforms have been credited with enabling structured engagement between policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders. The AI Legislators’ Forum is expected to position India alongside these global efforts.