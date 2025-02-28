AI now strategic priority for companies, skilled talent remains hard to find: LinkedIn

As businesses in India embrace the transformative potential of generative AI, the technology has quickly evolved from a buzzword to a business necessity. A recent LinkedIn study reveals that 98% of business leaders in India view accelerating AI adoption as a strategic priority for 2025. However, despite the enthusiasm for AI, finding skilled talent to unlock its full potential remains a significant challenge. LinkedIn is rolling out AI-powered tools designed to help recruiters focus on more strategic aspects of their work.(REUTERS)

Recruiters Struggling to Find AI and Soft Skills

LinkedIn’s research highlights a growing gap between the skills required and those available in the job market. A staggering 54% of HR professionals in India report that fewer than half of the job applications they receive meet the required qualifications. Technical skills like software development (44%) and AI expertise (34%) are among the hardest to find, along with essential soft skills such as communication and problem-solving (33%). These gaps create significant barriers for companies trying to capitalise on AI’s potential.

Selective Hiring as Companies Adapt to AI

The challenge of finding the right talent has prompted many companies to adopt a more selective hiring approach. Nearly half (47%) of HR professionals report receiving an overwhelming number of irrelevant applications, with 41% of candidates not fitting the role. Consequently, more than half (55%) of recruiters say they would only consider reaching out to candidates who meet at least 80% of the job qualifications. This reflects a growing trend towards more targeted, efficient hiring practices as businesses navigate the AI-driven landscape.

Upskilling Workforce Becomes a Top Priority

Amid these hiring challenges, upskilling employees in AI and soft skills has become a top priority for HR leaders in India. According to the LinkedIn study, 84% of HR professionals plan to focus on building new skills in 2025, with particular emphasis on AI (84%) and communication and collaboration (82%). This shift underscores the increasing importance of blending technical expertise with human skills to drive innovation.

Ruchee Anand, Country Head of Talent & Learning Solutions at LinkedIn India, stresses that while AI tools are critical for business growth, it is the human skills like creativity, communication, and collaboration that will ensure sustained success. "AI is reshaping how we hire and develop talent, but the real unlock isn’t just adopting AI—it’s making it work for the business," she said.

AI-Powered Tools to Streamline Hiring and Upskilling

In response to these challenges, LinkedIn is rolling out AI-powered tools designed to help recruiters focus on more strategic aspects of their work. Research shows that 37% of HR professionals spend 1-3 hours daily reviewing applications, and 64% believe AI can streamline the process. LinkedIn’s new Hiring Assistant aims to handle repetitive tasks, allowing recruiters to concentrate on candidate relationships and enhancing the hiring experience.

Additionally, LinkedIn Learning is introducing AI-powered coaching features to help employees build soft skills through interactive, real-world scenarios. These tools aim to bridge the gap in training, giving employees the confidence and skills necessary to navigate the evolving workplace.