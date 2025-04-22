AI startup that lets you ‘cheat’ in interviews and exams gets $5.3 million boost

Cluely, a new AI startup founded by 21-year-old Chungin Lee, has secured $5.3 million in funding from Abstract Ventures and Susa Ventures. The startup is attracting attention for its bold positioning as an AI-powered tool that helps users ‘cheat on everything.’ As the name suggests, the AI tool offers real-time, hidden assistance during job interviews, exams, and sales calls. It provides answers via a concealed in-browser window that remains invisible to others, including interviewers and proctors. In its online manifesto, the startup argues that tools like Cluely represent the next logical step in human-computer collaboration. (Cluely)

Cluely’s origin story is as unconventional as its product. Lee, a former Columbia University student, went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after revealing he was suspended from the university for co-creating an earlier version of the tool. Named Interview Coder, it was built to assist software engineers in passing technical interviews using covert AI support.

Rather than derail his ambitions, the suspension served as a launchpad. Lee and his co-founder expanded their idea into Cluely, a San Francisco-based company aiming to scale this AI-based assistance to broader scenarios beyond job interviews.

Mixed reactions from critics

However, the comparison is drawing mixed reactions, with critics warning that the tool encourages deception in professional and academic settings.

Controversial Marketing

Cluely released a launch video featuring Lee using the tool during a date to falsely claim knowledge about art and his own age. The video, though polished, has sparked debate over the company’s ethical stance and approach to marketing. Some have called it a sharp satire of modern AI use, while others see it as normalising dishonesty. You can watch the video below.

Despite the polarising premise, Cluely’s ability to attract top-tier venture funding highlights continued investor interest in AI applications, even those that push ethical boundaries.