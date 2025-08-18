Airtel down: How to use Wi-Fi calling feature on your mobile to make regular phone calls

Airtel down is trending all over India right now with thousands complaining that the Airtel network is down and mobile data services are not working. Reports of an Airtel outage have been trending online, particularly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Customers say they are unable to make calls, access the internet or use essential apps, leading to frustration. Searches like “is Airtel down today”, “Airtel network issue” and “Airtel not working” have spiked as people look for solutions. While the company has yet to confirm the exact cause, the sudden Airtel network problem has left subscribers seeking quick fixes to stay connected. Airtel network problem has left subscribers seeking quick fixes to stay connected.(Reuters)

What is happening with Airtel today?

Airtel subscribers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other metro cities reported that their mobile networks were either completely down or patchy at best. The company has yet to issue a detailed clarification. Users first began noticing issues when mobile data stopped working, followed by call drops and complete unavailability of the signal in several regions.

What users can do to make urgent calls

If your Airtel SIM is not working, you can try relying on the Wi-Fi calling. Most recent iPhones and Android phones support it, and Airtel does too. You need to have Wi-Fi calling turned on in your phone settings. When the Airtel mobile network is down, your phone can still route regular calls through your Wi-Fi internet instead of the mobile tower. The person you’re calling doesn’t need Wi-Fi calling; your phone just connects through the internet to Airtel’s system.

So, if the mobile signal is gone but Wi-Fi works, you can still make and receive normal voice calls with your Airtel number using Wi-Fi calling.

How to check and enable Wi-Fi calling in Android phone, iPhone

On iPhone (iOS)

1.⁠ ⁠Open Settings.

2.⁠ ⁠Go to Mobile Data (or Cellular).

3.⁠ ⁠Tap Wi-Fi Calling.

4.⁠ ⁠Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone.

5.⁠ ⁠It may ask you to confirm your emergency address (standard step).

Once enabled, you’ll see “Airtel Wi-Fi” or just “Wi-Fi” on the top bar when calling over Wi-Fi.

On Android (varies slightly by phone brand)

1.⁠ ⁠Open Settings.

2.⁠ ⁠Go to Network & Internet or Connections.

3.⁠ ⁠Select Mobile Network (or SIM & Network).

4.⁠ ⁠Look for Wi-Fi Calling and switch it on.

On some phones, it’s under Calls > Wi-Fi Calling.

On Samsung: Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi Calling.

When it’s active, you’ll usually see a Wi-Fi calling icon next to the signal bars when connected.

Tip: Make sure your phone stays connected to a stable Wi-Fi (like home broadband), otherwise calls may fail if Airtel’s mobile network is down.