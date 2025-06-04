Alert! Samsung will delete these accounts soon: Here’s how you can save yours now

Samsung will permanently delete inactive accounts starting July 31, 2025. If you have not logged into your Samsung account for 24 months or more, your account and all data linked to it will be removed. This move targets accounts unused for two years or longer. Here are some steps you should take if you want to save your account or retain important data at the last minute. From 31 July 2025, Samsung will begin deleting accounts that have not been used for two years.(REUTERS)

Samsung said that deleting inactive accounts helps protect user data. Once Samsung labels an account as inactive, it will permanently delete the account. Users will lose access to the account and any associated information. Samsung cannot restore deleted accounts, and the deletion cannot be reversed.

Also read: Uber users can now book Delhi Metro tickets within the app: Here’s how to do it

If you think you might have an inactive Samsung account, you should act now. Simply signing in to your Samsung account or using a Samsung device or service while logged in will mark your account as active and prevent it from being deleted. Samsung will also send reminder emails to users with inactive accounts to warn them before deletion.

To avoid losing access, check the email linked to your Samsung account regularly for such reminders. It is better to log in before the deadline than to wait until the last minute.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

If you forgot your Samsung account password, you can reset it by following these steps:

Click the person icon at the top right of the Samsung website. Select Sign in/Sign-Up. Click 'Forgot password?' after entering your email and clicking ‘Next.’ Enter your account ID (email) and click the 'Reset password' button. Provide the phone number linked to your Samsung account and select ‘Continue.’ Choose a verification method and select ‘Continue.’ You will receive a password reset link through the chosen method. Click the link and follow the on-screen instructions to set a new password.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Take Action Early

Users with older, unused Samsung accounts should not delay. Logging in now ensures the account is safe from deletion. With the final date approaching, Samsung recommends taking early action to avoid any irreversible loss of data or services.