Alienware 15 (2026) review: Good gaming laptop, but less Alienware than I would like

I have been an Alienware fan for a very long time, so when Dell announced the new Alienware 15, I was genuinely excited to see what the company had done with a more affordable Alienware gaming laptop. That excitement quickly turned into a mix of curiosity and confusion when I saw the pricing, though. At ₹1,63,990, this isn't exactly a cheap gaming laptop, and it sits very close to Dell's Aurora range in terms of positioning and pricing.

Dell Alienware 15 (2026) review: A solid Alienware that plays it a little too safe (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

That made me wonder why Dell needed another 15-inch gaming laptop under the Alienware name when the Aurora series already exists. I have been using the Alienware 15 for around two weeks, playing games, running benchmarks and using it as my everyday laptop, and I am still not completely sold on where this machine fits into Alienware's lineup.

Alienware 15 (2026) specifications

Specifications Alienware 15 (DA15260) Processor Intel Core 7 240H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050, 8GB GDDR7 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 15.3-inch WUXGA, 165Hz, 300 nits Resolution 1920 x 1200 Battery 70Wh Weight 2.25kg Price ₹ 1,63,990

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Alienware 15 (2026): The design is solid, but this doesn't feel like the Alienware I remember

The first thing that surprised me about the Alienware 15 is how sturdy it feels despite using a plastic chassis. There is absolutely no obvious flex in the main chassis, while the keyboard deck has only a little movement when I deliberately press down on it. The finish is also quite nice and gives the laptop a much better impression than I expected from an all-plastic design.

Alienware 15 (2026) review

It does pick up fingerprints, particularly on the darker surfaces, but they are easy enough to wipe off. The overall design is also considerably more understated than older Alienware machines. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, but as someone who has been around Alienware hardware for years, some of that visual drama is missing.

The laptop weighs around 2.25kg, so it isn't exactly lightweight and with charging brick it is more than 2.5kg.

Alienware 15 (2026) review

I quite like the layout of the ports, most of them are placed towards the left, which works well for me as a right-handed user because it keeps cables away from the mouse area. You also get HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C, including a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort and 100W power delivery. There is no Thunderbolt, though, which isn't a deal-breaker at this price but would have been a nice addition.

Alienware 15 (2026) review

The clean deck gives the full-size keyboard plenty of room, while the large trackpad sits nicely below it. The vents above the keyboard also feed fresh air into the cooling system, which becomes important once you start pushing the hardware.

Alienware 15 (2026): Good keyboard, but the little things start adding up

The keyboard is pretty good overall. I like the spacing and the layout, but the keys feel a little firmer than I personally prefer. More importantly, Dell has placed the power button in the top-right corner where I would normally expect to find the Delete key, and I found myself pressing it accidentally more than once.

The trackpad is accurate and has a nice surface finish, but its click is unusually deep. It isn't bad to use, just something I noticed fairly quickly.

Alienware 15 (2026) review

What I find harder to accept is the lighting. The Alienware 15 doesn't have RGB lighting. Instead, you get a single-colour backlight with three brightness levels. For a regular office laptop, I wouldn't care, but on an Alienware machine at ₹1,63,990, I expect some level of customisation. Lighting has always been part of the Alienware identity, and this laptop feels like it has deliberately stripped that away.

That's one of the bigger differences between this machine and the Alienware laptops I remember. It looks cleaner, but also less distinctive. Dell, please give us the glowing Alienware logo back! Seriously. That little glowing logo was one of the things that made Alienware feel special, and I really miss it on recent models.

Alienware 15 (2026): The display is where I have the biggest problem

The 15.3-inch 16:10 display is good for gaming in terms of resolution and refresh rate. The 1920x1200 resolution is sensible for an RTX 5050 laptop, and the 165Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth. The matte coating is another thing I liked because it does a good job of cutting down reflections, especially when I am using the laptop somewhere with bright ambient light.

Alienware 15 (2026) review

Brightness is also decent for everyday use, the problem is colour. On casual inspection, the display looks perfectly acceptable, and I can see why some reviewers have described it as fine for gaming and entertainment. But to a trained eye, the panel looks noticeably dull. The colours simply don't have the richness I expect from a laptop in this price bracket.

I noticed the same thing during my time with the laptop. Games still look fine because the 165Hz refresh rate and decent contrast make the experience enjoyable, but photos, videos and other content don't have the kind of colour pop you get from better laptop panels.

So I wouldn't recommend this display for colour-critical photo or video work. If you're buying the Alienware 15 specifically for gaming, it does the job. At this price, though, the display feels like a noticeable compromise.

Alienware 15 (2026): RTX 5050 performance is actually quite good

The combination of the Intel Core 7 240H and RTX 5050 delivers very good gaming performance for a laptop in this segment. I played Cyberpunk 2077, where I was getting around 80fps in my testing, while Black Myth: Wukong hovered around the 50fps mark. These are demanding games, so seeing the RTX 5050 handle them at playable frame rates without constantly having to drop everything to low was encouraging.

Alienware 15 (2026) review

My synthetic tests also tell a similar story. The laptop scored 8,308 in PCMark 10, while Geekbench 7 returned 2,368 in single-core and 11,465 in multi-core. Cinebench R23 produced 1,860 points in single-core and 11,750 points in multi-core. Those aren't numbers that redefine laptop performance, but they are perfectly respectable for this hardware.

The RTX 5050 also put up a 2,238 score in 3DMark Speed Way and 2,024 in Steel Nomad. Storage performance was strong on sequential reads, hitting around 6,098MB/s, although sequential write performance was much lower at around 1,893MB/s in my CrystalDiskMark run.

For the actual gaming experience, though, I care much more about sustained performance, and that is where this laptop impressed me. I did not experience throttling during my testing, even after longer gaming sessions.

There is no MUX switch here, which is a missing feature I would have liked to see, but I didn't find its absence to be a major limitation during my testing.

Alienware 15 (2026): Dell has done a surprisingly good job with cooling

The cooling system is probably one of my favourite things about the Alienware 15. Once you start gaming, the fans obviously become audible, but Dell has managed to move a lot of air without making the laptop unbearably loud. More importantly, I didn't run into any performance throttling during my testing.

The cooling system uses three copper heat pipes, and they seem to do their job well. The left side of the keyboard deck does get warm during gaming, but most of the heat stays around the upper section rather than making the entire keyboard uncomfortable.

The airflow design also makes sense. The vents above the keyboard pull in fresh air while hot air gets pushed away through the exhausts. That allowed me to play for extended periods without feeling like the laptop was struggling to keep the CPU and GPU under control.

Alienware 15 (2026): Battery life is disappointing

I was hoping the newer Core Series 2 platform would give the Alienware 15 better endurance than what I experienced, but with normal brightness and my usual workload, I was getting roughly four to five hours at best. Once I started gaming, that dropped to around 1.5 hours.

That's not particularly surprising for a gaming laptop with an RTX 5050, but it is still disappointing when the machine isn't being pushed particularly hard during normal use.

The battery is rated at 70Wh on RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 configurations, and independent reviews have similarly found that battery life isn't one of this laptop's strengths.

Alienware 15 (2026): Alienware Command Center still needs serious work

I have complained about Alienware's Command Center for years, and unfortunately, the new version hasn't completely changed my mind. The interface looks dated, and finding specific features isn't particularly intuitive. I often found myself spending more time looking for a setting than I thought I should.

This is especially frustrating because Dell already has a good hardware platform here. The cooling works well, the performance is consistent and there are useful power and thermal controls, but the software experience doesn't feel as polished as it should.

For a brand like Alienware, which sells a lot of the experience around the hardware, the software should feel like part of the premium package rather than an afterthought.

Alienware 15 (2026): Pros and cons

Pros

Strong RTX 5050 gaming performance

Excellent thermal management with no throttling

Solid chassis despite the plastic construction

Good 165Hz gaming display

Useful port selection

Large and accurate trackpad

Cons

Display colours look dull

No RGB keyboard

Battery life is mediocre

Alienware Command Center feels dated

No MUX switch

Alienware 15 (2026): The Aurora problem

And this brings me back to my biggest question about the Alienware 15: why does this laptop exist alongside the Aurora series?

I initially assumed that the Alienware 15 would be meaningfully cheaper, but after using it and looking at the pricing, that isn't really the case. The Aurora machines sit around a similar price point, and for me, the Aurora has the more appealing design.

The rear-mounted ports are a big part of that. They keep cables away from the sides and make the desk setup cleaner, while the overall chassis design simply feels more considered to me.

That's what makes the Alienware 15 difficult to recommend over its sibling. It isn't that the Alienware 15 is bad. Quite the opposite: it is a capable gaming laptop with good cooling, solid construction and strong 1080p-class gaming performance. But when the Aurora is priced similarly and gives me a design I prefer, I don't see a compelling reason to choose the Alienware 15 unless you specifically want this form factor.

Read more review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2026) review: A creator friendly gaming laptop that's lighter than a MacBook Pro

Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review: I pushed Intel's new Wildcat Lake processor, and here's what happened

ASUS Jelly75 keyboard KD201 review: A prebuilt keyboard I didn't feel like modifying

Fujifilm X-T30 III review: The specs are familiar, but the shooting experience is hard to ignore

BenQ RD270Q monitor review: A monitor that takes long screen hours seriously

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}