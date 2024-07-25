 Amazon Deals on laptops: Get up to 50% off on laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Apple, and more. - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi
Amazon Deals on laptops: Get up to 50% off on laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Apple, and more.

ByShweta Pandey
Jul 25, 2024 07:03 PM IST

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, the time is now as Amazon is giving up to 50% off on a wide range of laptops.

Laptops have become an essential tool for both personal and professional use, offering a perfect blend of portability, performance, and versatility. These compact devices allow users to work, study, and entertain themselves from virtually anywhere, making them ideal for today's fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle. Modern laptops come equipped with powerful processors, ample memory, and high-resolution displays, ensuring smooth multitasking and an immersive viewing experience. Whether you need a laptop for gaming, graphic design, or business applications, there are models tailored to meet diverse requirements.

Get up to 50% off on wide range of laptops (Pexels)
Get up to 50% off on wide range of laptops (Pexels)

Additionally, features like long battery life, lightweight design, and robust connectivity options make laptops a practical choice for anyone seeking a reliable and efficient computing solution. With continuous advancements in technology, laptops continue to evolve, offering enhanced performance and innovative features to cater to the ever-changing demands of users.

So, this article talks about laptops from reckoned brands at up to 50% off.

1.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

The Apple MacBook Air Laptop is renowned for its sleek design, powerful performance, and outstanding battery life. Powered by the Apple M1 chip, this laptop delivers remarkable speed and efficiency, making it ideal for both professional and personal use. The 13.3-inch Retina display offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details, perfect for creative work and multimedia consumption. Its lightweight and thin profile ensures easy portability, allowing you to work from anywhere comfortably. With up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air keeps you productive throughout the day. Enhanced with macOS, it provides a seamless user experience with access to a wide range of applications and features. The Magic Keyboard, spacious trackpad, and advanced security features like Touch ID add to its appeal, making the MacBook Air a top choice for users seeking a reliable and high-performing laptop.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop

  • Processor: Apple M1 chip
  • Display: 13.3-inch Retina display
  • Memory: 8GB unified memory
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 18 hours
  • Weight: 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg)
  • Operating System: macOS
  • Security: Touch ID

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Exceptional battery lifeLimited port selection
Powerful performance with M1 chipHigher price compared to competitors
Lightweight and portable designNon-upgradable RAM and storage

2.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/HD Camera/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BGIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U is a versatile laptop designed for users seeking reliable performance in a thin and light package. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers clear and vibrant visuals, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and efficient handling of everyday tasks. The IdeaPad 1 comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing ample storage and quick data access. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it a great companion for on-the-go usage. Preloaded with Windows 11, it offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of applications. Additional features like Dolby Audio, a webcam with a privacy shutter, and multiple connectivity options enhance its functionality, making it an excellent choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 8 hours
  • Weight: 3.7 pounds (1.68 kg)
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Audio: Dolby Audio

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Powerful AMD Ryzen processorModerate battery life
Large Full HD displayNo dedicated GPU
Lightweight and portablePlastic build quality

3.

HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU

The HP Laptop 15s is a well-rounded device that combines performance, efficiency, and affordability. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, providing clear and detailed visuals, perfect for both productivity tasks and multimedia consumption. Powered by the latest Intel Core i3 or i5 processors, this laptop ensures smooth and responsive performance. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample memory and storage for everyday computing needs. The laptop's sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while the long battery life ensures you stay productive throughout the day. Preloaded with Windows 11, the HP 15s delivers a user-friendly experience with enhanced security features. Additional benefits include an integrated webcam, dual speakers, and multiple connectivity options, making it a versatile choice for students, professionals, and home users.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

  • Processor: Intel Core i3/i5 (latest generation)
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 9 hours
  • Weight: 3.75 pounds (1.7 kg)
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Audio: Dual speakers

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Affordable priceNo dedicated GPU
Large Full HD displayModerate build quality
Good performance for everyday tasksAverage battery life

4.

ASUS Vivobook 14, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK322WS

The ASUS Vivobook 14, featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, is a compact and lightweight laptop designed for everyday computing. Its 14-inch Full HD display offers crisp and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for work, study, and entertainment. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this laptop ensures quick boot times and smooth multitasking. The Vivobook 14’s slim profile and lightweight design make it highly portable, perfect for users who need to work on the go. Running on Windows 11, it provides a modern and intuitive user experience. Additional features like a backlit keyboard, integrated webcam, and multiple connectivity options enhance its usability. The ASUS Vivobook 14 balances performance, portability, and affordability, making it a suitable choice for students and professionals looking for a reliable everyday laptop.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen
  • Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
  • Weight: 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg)
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Keyboard: Backlit keyboard

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Lightweight and portable designLimited storage capacity
Affordable and efficientModerate battery life
Backlit keyboardNo dedicated GPU

5.

Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6"(39.62cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Grey/1.48kg

The Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop combines sleek design with powerful performance, making it a great option for both work and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers clear and vibrant visuals, ideal for multimedia consumption and productivity tasks. Powered by the latest Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this laptop delivers smooth performance for everyday computing needs. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample memory and storage for efficient multitasking and quick data access. The laptop's lightweight and thin design enhances portability, while the long battery life ensures uninterrupted usage. Preloaded with Windows 11, it offers a user-friendly experience with enhanced security features. Additional perks like an integrated webcam, dual speakers, and multiple connectivity options make the Dell [Smartchoice] 15 a versatile and reliable choice for various users.

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 9 hours
  • Weight: 3.7 pounds (1.68 kg)
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Audio: Dual speakers

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Sleek and lightweight designNo dedicated GPU
Good performance for everyday tasksModerate build quality
Ample storage capacityAverage battery life

6.

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer Aspire Lite, equipped with the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, is a premium metal laptop designed for efficient performance and durability. Its 14-inch Full HD display provides crisp and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this laptop offers quick boot times and smooth multitasking. The metal build adds a touch of elegance and robustness, ensuring long-lasting durability. The Aspire Lite’s lightweight and thin profile enhances portability, perfect for users who need to work on the go. Running on Windows 11, it delivers a modern and intuitive user experience. Additional features like a backlit keyboard, integrated webcam, and multiple connectivity options make the Acer Aspire Lite a well-rounded choice for students and professionals seeking a reliable and stylish laptop.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen
  • Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 8 hours
  • Weight: 3.2 pounds (1.45 kg)
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Build: Premium metal design

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Premium metal buildLimited storage capacity
Lightweight and portableModerate battery life
Efficient performanceNo dedicated GPU

7.

ZEBRONICS PRO Series Y NBC 2S, Intel Core 11th Gen i5 Processor 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD Laptop, 15.6 Inch (39.6 CM), IPS Display, Ultra Slim, 38.5Wh Large Battery, Windows 11, Silver, 1.76 Kg

The ZEBRONICS PRO Series Y NBC 2S, powered by the Intel Core 11th Gen i5 processor, is a high-performance laptop designed for demanding tasks and smooth multitasking. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers sharp and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop provides ample memory and storage for efficient data handling and quick access to applications. The sleek and lightweight design enhances portability, allowing users to carry it effortlessly. Running on Windows 11, it offers a seamless and modern user experience with enhanced security features. The ZEBRONICS PRO Series Y NBC 2S also includes additional features like a backlit keyboard, integrated webcam, and advanced cooling technology, ensuring reliable performance even during extended use. This laptop is a great choice for professionals and power users seeking a reliable and efficient computing solution.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS PRO Series Y NBC 2S, Intel Core 11th Gen i5 Processor

  • Processor: Intel Core 11th Gen i5
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
  • Weight: 3.75 pounds (1.7 kg)
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Keyboard: Backlit keyboard

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Powerful Intel i5 processorModerate battery life
Large Full HD displayNo dedicated GPU
Sleek and lightweight designLimited availability

Also Read: Best laptops for coding and programming: Top 10 powerful and reliable systems for tech professionals

 

Top Three features of Amazon sale on laptops:

Best Laptops

Display Size

Processor

Additional Features

Apple MacBook Air Laptop13.3"Apple M1 ChipRetina Display, Long Battery Life, Lightweight
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light15.6"AMD Ryzen 5 5500UAnti-Glare Display, SSD Storage, Lightweight
HP Laptop 15s15.6"AMD Ryzen 3 5300UMicro-edge Display, Fast Charging, HD Camera
ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" FHD14"Intel Core i3-1215U 12th GenNanoEdge Display, Backlit Keyboard, Thin Design
Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop15.6"Intel Core i3-1215U 12th GenFHD Display, SSD Storage, Lightweight
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal14"Intel Core i3-1215U 12th GenMetal Body, FHD Display, Fast Charging
ZEBRONICS PRO Series Y NBC 2S, Intel Core 11th Gen i515.6"Intel Core i5 11th GenHigh Performance, SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard

Best value for Laptops on Amazon

The ASUS Vivobook 14, Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" FHD Thin and Light Laptop offers excellent value for money on Amazon. This laptop provides a balance of performance, portability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals alike. With a sleek design, NanoEdge display, and a backlit keyboard, it is well-suited for both work and entertainment. The 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor ensures smooth multitasking, and the lightweight build makes it easy to carry around. This combination of features and competitive pricing makes the ASUS Vivobook 14 a top value pick.

Also Read: Best laptops under 50000: Top 8 choices for enhanced productivity

Best overall Laptop on Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air Laptop is the best overall laptop on Amazon. Renowned for its exceptional performance and build quality, it features the powerful Apple M1 chip, which delivers unmatched speed and efficiency. The 13.3" Retina display provides stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. With an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours, this laptop ensures you stay productive throughout the day. Its lightweight design, weighing just 2.8 pounds, makes it highly portable. The MacBook Air also boasts a fanless design for silent operation, making it perfect for professionals and creatives seeking the best performance and portability.

Also Read: Best 16GB RAM laptops: 8 productive and efficient options

How to find the best Laptops

Finding the best laptop requires considering several key factors to match your specific needs. Start by determining the primary purpose of the laptop—whether it's for gaming, professional work, or general use. For performance, look at the processor type and generation; newer processors like Intel's 12th Gen or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U offer better speed and efficiency. RAM and storage are also crucial; at least 8GB of RAM and SSD storage are recommended for smooth multitasking and fast data access. Display quality is another important aspect, with Full HD (1080p) resolution being a good standard for clear visuals. Battery life should not be overlooked, especially for those who need to work on the go; aim for a laptop with at least 8 hours of battery life. Additionally, consider the laptop's build quality and weight for portability. Features like a backlit keyboard, good connectivity options, and brand reputation for customer support can also influence your decision. Reading reviews and comparing specifications across models will help ensure you find a laptop that meets your performance and budget requirements.

Also Read: Best laptops under 45000: Top 7 picks with fast processors for multitasking

FAQ on Best Laptops

  • Q: What is the advantage of a higher-resolution display?

    A: Higher-resolution displays provide clearer, sharper, and more detailed images, which enhance the viewing experience for tasks like photo editing, video streaming, and general use.

  • Q: How much RAM do I need for a laptop?

    A: For general use and multitasking, at least 8GB of RAM is recommended. For more intensive tasks like gaming or video editing, 16GB or more may be necessary.

  • Q: Is SSD storage better than HDD storage?

    A: Yes, SSD storage is faster, more reliable, and consumes less power than HDD storage. It significantly improves boot times, file transfer speeds, and overall system responsiveness.

  • Q: What is the benefit of a backlit keyboard?

    A: A backlit keyboard enhances visibility in low-light conditions, making it easier to type and work in dark or dimly lit environments.

  • Q: How important is battery life in a laptop?

    A: Battery life is crucial for users who need to work on the go without access to a power outlet. A longer battery life ensures uninterrupted productivity and convenience.

  • Q: Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in my laptop?

    A: It depends on the laptop model. Some laptops allow for RAM and storage upgrades, while others have soldered components that are not user-upgradable. Check the specifications before purchasing.

