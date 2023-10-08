Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Biggest discounts of the year available now

HT News Desk
Oct 08, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Amazon's sale began for Prime users on October 7 and will be ending on October 14.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale begin from Sunday (October 8, 2023). Year-long wait for the sale across the country is over. From getting a chance to buy anything from a simple speaker to upgrading a smartphone to the latest iPhone options are unlimited.

Sale starts on October 8, 2023. (File)

Announcing the news, Amazon posted on X, formerly Twitter, “It's ON! The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE! Don't miss out on the greatest deals of all time and big discounts on your favourite brands​.”

Flipkart in a post said, “Gear up for the Biggest Sale on the Latest Smartphones, Gadgets, Trendiest Fashion, and much more during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, 8th to 15th Oct.”

Amazon's sale began for Prime users on October 7 and will be ending on October 14. Whereas, Flipkart's sale will be ending on October 15.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 08 Oct 2023 08:12 AM

    Amazon, Flipkart sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13; check prices

    Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are on the horizon, promising Indian shoppers a frenzy of discounts and deals. For the Plus members of Flipkart and Prime members of Amazon, the shopping extravaganza is live while it will be open for general customers on Sunday.

    Read Here.

  • Sun, 08 Oct 2023 07:56 AM

    ‘It's ON!’: Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale live now

    Amazon says on X, formerly Twitter, “It's ON! The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE! Don't miss out on the greatest deals of all time and big discounts on your favourite brands​.”

