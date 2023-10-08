Amazon Flipkart Sale LIVE Updates: Biggest discounts of the year available now

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale begin from Sunday (October 8, 2023). Year-long wait for the sale across the country is over. From getting a chance to buy anything from a simple speaker to upgrading a smartphone to the latest iPhone options are unlimited.

Sale starts on October 8, 2023. (File)

Announcing the news, Amazon posted on X, formerly Twitter, “It's ON! The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now LIVE! Don't miss out on the greatest deals of all time and big discounts on your favourite brands​.”

Flipkart in a post said, “Gear up for the Biggest Sale on the Latest Smartphones, Gadgets, Trendiest Fashion, and much more during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, 8th to 15th Oct.”

Amazon's sale began for Prime users on October 7 and will be ending on October 14. Whereas, Flipkart's sale will be ending on October 15.