Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024: Buy the perfect TV at great deals on Amazon for fun movie nights and gaming sessions

The best deals and discounts available for televisions are here with the start of the Amazon Grand Festive Sale. If you are on the hunt for a new TV from a top brand like MI, OnePlus, Sony, Redmi and more, then you do not have to look any further. Find the best deals ranging from 25% to 55% on the best TV units curated right here for you. Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024: Top discounts on TVs that will ensure you find a great deal for your next screen.(Pexels)

The one thing every home needs is a television. Whether you are a movie buff or gaming enthusiast what matters is the screen and televisions are usually versatile being they can be used for watching movies, connecting to gaming consoles, being paired with mobile phones to view photos and videos and so much more.

So whether it is for your drawing room, bedroom, or office conference room. Why pay full price when the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024 has great deals to save you money on the best that top brands have to offer? Find some top deals right here.

1. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

Transform your gaming experience with the MI 32-inch LED TV. Enjoy seamless streaming from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more with its built-in wi-fi. This HD Ready TV boasts a vibrant display with HDR 10 technology and a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. With Google TV and Chromecast built-in, you can easily access your favourite apps and content. Plus, Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound quality. Connect your devices effortlessly with multiple HDMI and USB ports. Complete with a comprehensive one-year warranty, this TV offers the perfect blend of performance and convenience for your entertainment needs.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV:

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: 720p

Display technology: LED

Operating system: Google

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless streaming Lower resolution Built-in Wi-Fi Limited connectivity options

2. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Whether it's chilling in your cosy drawing room or mounted on the wall for that cinematic vibe, this TV fits right in. Get ready for an immersive viewing experience with Full HD resolution and HDR 10, making every scene pop. With Google Assistant at your service and access to all your favourite apps like Netflix and YouTube, entertainment is just a voice command away. Plus, with its sleek bezel-less design and wide viewing angle, it's not just a TV, it's a statement piece. So, kick back, relax, and let the binge-watching begin.

Specifications of TCL(40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen size: 40 inches

Resolution: 1080p

Display technology: LED

Operating system: Android

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution Lower screen size Sleek bezel-less design Limited warranty coverage

3. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Get ready to amp up your viewing experience with the OnePlus 43-inch LED TV. This sleek addition to your entertainment setup brings 4K Ultra HD resolution right into your living room, making every detail pop. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, you'll enjoy smooth, lag-free action whether you're gaming or binge-watching your favourite shows. With three HDMI ports and two USB ports, connecting all your devices is a breeze. Plus, with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding, you'll be immersed in rich, dynamic sound. And let's not forget the smart features - from Google Assistant to Chromecast and Miracast, this TV has everything you might need.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K

Display technology: LED

Operating system: Android

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding Smaller screen size

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Prepare to be captivated by the Sony 55-inch LED TV, a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup. This sleek masterpiece brings the brilliance of 4K Ultra HD resolution into your living room, ensuring every detail shines with clarity and vibrancy. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, you'll enjoy seamless, lifelike motion from any corner of the room. Connect all your favourite devices effortlessly with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Plus, with advanced features like Google TV, Voice Search, and Chromecast, accessing your favourite apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is easier than ever.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K

Display technology: LED

Operating system: Google

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Wide viewing angle Limited additional features

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K

Display technology: LED

Operating system: FireOS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited operating system options Wide viewing angle Limited additional features

6. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

One of the top deals available at the Amazon Grand Festive Sale. The Samsung 50-inch TV comes with crystal-clear resolution and vibrant colours, every scene comes to life. Easily access your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with built-in Wi-Fi and a web browser. Enjoy seamless connectivity with three HDMI ports and two USB ports for all your devices. Plus, with features like built-in voice assistant, screen mirroring, and Mobile Camera Support, entertainment is just a voice command away. Complete with powerful speakers and a sleek, bezel-less design, this TV is a perfect addition to any living space.

Specifications of Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen size: 50 inches

Resolution: 4K

Display technology: LED

Operating system: Tizen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Limited operating system options Wide viewing angle Large sizes might not suit small rooms

Top features on TVs at the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024

Best TVs on Sale Operating System TV Screen Size Special Features MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV Google 32 inches Seamless streaming, Built-in Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Android 40 inches Full HD resolution, Sleek bezel-less design OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Android 43 inches 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Google 55 inches Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, Wide viewing angle Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV FireOS 43 inches 4K Ultra HD resolution, Wide viewing angle Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Tizen 50 inches 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dynamic colour resolution

Best value for money TV at the Amazon Grand Festive Sale

The Redmi 43-inch LED TV, is a stunning and value-for-money addition to your home entertainment setup. This sleek masterpiece brings the brilliance of 4K Ultra HD resolution into your living room, ensuring every detail shines with clarity and vibrancy. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, you'll enjoy seamless, lifelike motion from any corner of the room. Connect all your favourite devices effortlessly with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Plus, with advanced features like FireOS, accessing your favourite apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is easier than ever.

Best overall TV on discount at Amazon

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product in this selection due to its comprehensive features and technical prowess. Boasting a Google operating system, this TV offers seamless integration with a wide range of apps and services. Its HD Ready display, enhanced by HDR 10 technology, delivers vibrant visuals with remarkable clarity. The inclusion of Dolby Audio ensures an immersive sound experience, further enhancing the viewing pleasure. With built-in Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI and USB ports, connectivity options are plentiful. Moreover, its sleek design and comprehensive warranty make it a top choice for discerning consumers seeking a blend of performance and reliability in their home entertainment setup.

How to pick the best TVs at the Amazon Grand Festive Sale 2024

1. Evaluate screen size options based on room dimensions and viewing distance to ensure an immersive experience without overwhelming or underwhelming visuals.

2. Consider display technology such as OLED, QLED, or LED for optimal picture quality and contrast levels tailored to your preferences.

3. Assess resolution choices like 4K or 1080p to match content consumption habits and device compatibility, ensuring crisp and detailed imagery.

4. Explore smart features like built-in streaming services, voice control, and app compatibility to enhance convenience and accessibility for seamless entertainment experiences.

