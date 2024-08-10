Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get up to 80% off on mixers grinders, air fryer, blenders, water purifiers, and more

The Amazon Freedom Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with top-notch appliances at unbeatable prices. Amazon Great Freedom Sale that started on August 6, 2024, is expected to end on August 12, 2024 and the ongoing sale has a host of deals and offers across categories. If you have been planning to buy kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, blenders, air fryers, and more, then you are at the right place. During this limited-time event, you'll find incredible discounts on a wide range of kitchen essentials, from high-performance blenders and mixers to energy-efficient refrigerators and microwave ovens. Up to 80% off on air fryers, blenders, mixer grinders and more

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can get up to 80% off across kitchen appliances. Whether you're looking to enhance your cooking experience with the latest gadgets or simply replace an old appliance, the Freedom Sale offers something for everyone. With additional bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals, it's easier than ever to bring home the appliances you've been eyeing. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your kitchen with premium products at prices that won't last long!

So, have a look at the deal below:





Ensure your family’s health with a water purifier that offers the purest drinking water. Equipped with advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF, these purifiers remove harmful contaminants, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals. Whether you choose a sleek, wall-mounted model or a compact countertop unit, these water purifiers are designed to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. With features like smart LED indicators, auto-shut-off, and large storage capacities, enjoy fresh, clean water anytime, free from worries about waterborne diseases.

Top Water Purifiers for you:

Air Fryers:

Transform your cooking experience with the latest air fryers that bring the taste and texture of fried foods without the excess oil. Designed for health-conscious individuals, air fryers use rapid air technology to circulate hot air around your food, ensuring even cooking and a crispy finish with up to 85% less fat. From crispy fries to succulent chicken wings, air fryers deliver delicious results in a fraction of the time traditional frying methods take. With easy-to-use controls, multiple cooking presets, and a compact design, these versatile appliances can roast, bake, grill, and fry, making them an indispensable addition to any kitchen.

Top Air Fryers for you:

Mixer Grinders:

Revolutionize your cooking with a versatile mixer grinder that handles everything from grinding spices to making smoothies. These powerful appliances come with multiple jars, each designed for specific tasks like wet grinding, dry grinding, and blending. With high-performance motors, durable stainless steel blades, and multiple speed settings, you can effortlessly create a variety of dishes in minutes. Designed with safety features such as overload protection and non-slip feet, these mixer grinders are essential for every modern kitchen.

Top Mixer Grinders for you:

Blenders:

Elevate your culinary creations with a high-speed blender that delivers smooth, consistent results every time. Whether you’re making a healthy smoothie, creamy soup, or delicious sauce, these blenders are equipped with sharp, durable blades and powerful motors that can easily crush ice and blend tough ingredients. With user-friendly controls, multiple speed settings, and easy-to-clean designs, these blenders are perfect for both everyday use and gourmet cooking. Compact and stylish, they fit perfectly into any kitchen decor.



Top Blenders for you:



Also Read: Best juicer mixer grinder: Top 10 choices for effortless blending, grinding, and juicing excellence



Ovens:

Discover the joy of cooking with a multifunctional oven that brings out the best in every recipe. Whether you're baking, roasting, or grilling, these ovens offer precise temperature control and even heat distribution for perfect results every time. Featuring spacious interiors, convection technology, and multiple cooking modes, these ovens are designed to handle everything from a simple weeknight dinner to an elaborate feast. With sleek designs and easy-to-use controls, they’re a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.

Top Ovens for you:

Also Read: Best juicer blenders for a healthy start to your morning routine with our top 10 picks for you to explore

Induction Cooktop:

Experience fast, efficient, and safe cooking with an induction cooktop that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. These cooktops heat up quickly, providing precise temperature control for a variety of cooking tasks, from boiling water to simmering delicate sauces. With features like touch controls, preset cooking modes, and safety functions such as auto shut-off and child lock, these cooktops are perfect for both novice and experienced cooks. Their smooth, easy-to-clean surfaces make post-cooking clean-up a breeze.

Top Induction Cooktops for you:

Also Read: Best air fryers: Top 10 selections for guilt-free frying and healthier meals

Food Processors:

Simplify your meal prep with a food processor that takes care of all your chopping, slicing, shredding, and kneading needs. These versatile appliances come with a range of attachments and accessories, allowing you to perform multiple tasks with ease. Equipped with powerful motors and large-capacity bowls, they can handle everything from processing dough to slicing vegetables in seconds. User-friendly controls and easy assembly make these food processors a must-have for any kitchen, whether you're preparing a quick snack or a gourmet meal.



Top Food Processors for you:

Also Read: Best air fryers to buy in 2024: 10 best buy options for healthy snacking

Electric Kettles:

Boil water quickly and efficiently with an electric kettle that’s perfect for your tea, coffee, or instant meals. Featuring fast heating elements, auto shut-off, and boil-dry protection, these kettles are designed for safety and convenience. With sleek stainless steel or stylish glass designs, they add a touch of elegance to your kitchen counter. Easy to use and clean, these kettles are ideal for busy mornings or when you need hot water in a hurry. Their cordless design and 360-degree swivel base make pouring easy and hassle-free.

Top Electrical Kettles for you:

Coffee Machines:

Enjoy barista-quality coffee at home with a coffee machine that caters to all your brewing preferences. Whether you prefer a quick espresso, a frothy cappuccino, or a smooth drip coffee, these machines offer various brewing options to satisfy your taste buds. Equipped with advanced features like programmable settings, milk frothers, and grind-size controls, you can customize each cup to perfection. With sleek designs and user-friendly interfaces, these coffee machines are a stylish addition to any kitchen, bringing the coffee shop experience right to your home.

Top Coffee Machines for you:

Similar articles for you:



Best kitchen chimneys under ₹15,000: 9 picks for a smoke-free kitchen



Kitchen chimney buying guide: Know all about kitchen chimneys here

Best mixer grinders: Top 10 efficient options for tasty curries and chutneys

Best hand blender machines: Whip up culinary magic with powerful home appliances, top 10 picks





FAQ on kitchen appliances during Amazon Freedom Festival: 1. What types of kitchen appliances are available during the Amazon Freedom Sale? During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can find a wide range of kitchen appliances, including air fryers, blenders, mixers, refrigerators, microwave ovens, dishwashers, coffee makers, and more. The sale offers discounts on products from leading brands, catering to all your kitchen needs.

2. How can I find the best deals on kitchen appliances during the sale? To find the best deals, browse the dedicated kitchen appliances section during the sale. You can also use filters to narrow down your search by brand, price, or discount percentage. Additionally, keep an eye out for lightning deals and limited-time offers for extra savings.

3. Is there an exchange offer available for old kitchen appliances? Many kitchen appliances during the Amazon Freedom Sale come with exchange offers. You can trade in your old appliance for a discount on a new one. The discount amount depends on the condition and model of your old appliance.

4. Are the kitchen appliances covered by warranty during the sale? Yes, all kitchen appliances purchased during the Amazon Freedom Sale come with the standard manufacturer’s warranty. The duration and terms of the warranty vary by product and brand, so be sure to check the warranty details on the product page.

5. Are there any additional discounts or offers on kitchen appliances? Yes, Amazon often provides additional discounts during the Freedom Sale through bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals. Make sure to check if your bank is offering extra cashback or discounts on specific payment methods.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.