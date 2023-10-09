Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 deals: Get up to 21% off on kindles

Kindle e-readers have revolutionised the way we read, offering a library of thousands of books in one compact device. The best part about Kindles is that they are incredibly lightweight and compact, making them easy to carry around. Whether it's during a daily commute, a vacation, or just lounging at home, Kindles offer flexibility and comfort. Readers no longer need to lug around heavy stacks of books; instead, they can easily switch between titles with a few taps on the screen. This is especially valuable for travellers who can now take numerous books on their journeys without the added weight. Moreover, their E Ink technology closely mimics the appearance of printed text on paper, reducing glare and eyestrain, which is a marked advantage over reading on screens like tablets or smartphones for extended periods.

Furthermore, the vast digital catalogues available on e-readers make discovering and buying new books seamless. Readers can explore a wide range of genres and access titles instantly, eliminating the need to wait for physical delivery or visit a bookstore. So, if you're an avid reader or looking to kickstart your reading habit, with the Amazon Kindle offers available, you can find the ideal Kindle that suits your preferences and budget. To help make your decision easier, we've scoured the offerings to find the best Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on Kindles.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light

The Kindle Paperwhite truly goes beyond a book, offering a personalised reading experience with adjustable display settings, text size, and boldness. This thin and lightweight device is perfect for on-the-go reading, ensuring you can enjoy your favourite books anytime, anywhere. With its signature 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, now 10% brighter at maximum settings, reading becomes a pleasure in any lighting condition. Plus, a single USB-C charge lasts up to an incredible 10 weeks, eliminating the need for constant recharging. Its IPX8 waterproof rating allows reading by the beach or in the bath without worry. You can now bring this Kindle home with flat 21% off this Amazon sale 2023.

Specifications of All-new Kindle Paperwhite:

Display: 6.8" Paperwhite display technology with built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grayscale.

Size: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm

On-Device Storage: 8 GB

Charge time: 2.5 hours with a 9W USB power adapter

Pros Cons Uses eco-friendly material No cellular options High-resolution display

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is an e-reader that takes your reading adventures to new heights. Its generous 6.8" display, featuring sleeker borders, offers an expansive canvas for your literary journey. With adjustable warm lighting, the Paperwhite adapts to your environment, ensuring a comfortable reading experience, whether it's the soft glow of dawn or the cosy ambience of nighttime. Boasting a remarkable 300 ppi glare-free display, it closely replicates the texture of real paper, even when exposed to the brightest sunlight. Moreover, its 20% faster page turns to keep you immersed in your book without frustrating delays. Get this Kindle at a flat 20% offwith the many ongoing Amazon great Indian festival deals.

Specifications of All-new Kindle Paperwhite

Display: 6.8" Paperwhite display technology with built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grayscale.

Size: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm

On-Device Storage: 16 GB

Charge time: 2.5 hours with a 9W USB power adapter

Pros Cons Efficient charging No physical buttons Sufficient storage space No wireless charging

Kindle (10th Gen), 6" Display with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi (Black)

The Kindle 10th Gen is designed for the ultimate reading experience. Its 6" display comes with an adjustable front light, ensuring you can comfortably read day or night, indoors or outdoors, without any glare. This Kindle promotes distraction-free reading, allowing you to highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size without leaving the page. Plus, with access to millions of books, including the latest releases and bestsellers, you can carry an entire library with you wherever you go. Additionally, you can display the cover of your current read on the lock screen, easily toggling this feature on or off in settings. During thisAmazon sale season, unlock incredible savings with aflat 15% off.

Specifications of Kindle (10th Gen), 6" Display with Built-in Light

Display: 6-inch display, 167 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grayscale

Size: 160 x 113 x 8.7 mm

On-Device Storage: 8 GB

Charge time: 4 hours with a 5W USB adapter

Pros Cons Thin and light Not water resistance Long battery life No page turn buttons Budget-friendly

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – With a 6.8" display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, with its expansive 6.8" display and thinner borders, allows you to immerse yourself in your favourite books. The 32 GB of storage provides ample room for your extensive digital library. This Kindle also offers personalised reading experiences, allowing you to adjust the display shade from white to warm amber and even schedule light changes. Wireless charging adds convenience to your life, ensuring your device is always ready when you're on the move. With a remarkable battery life of up to 10 weeks on a single charge, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a reader's dream come true. It is now available on Amazon with a fantastic flat 17% off.

Specifications of Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Display: 6.8" Paperwhite display technology with built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level greyscale

Size: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm

On-Device Storage: 32 GB

Charge time: 2.5 hours with a 9W USB power adapter

Pros Cons Lightweight Waterproof

Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 8 GB, Wi-Fi (Graphite)

The all-new Kindle Oasis boasts a spacious 7-inch 300 ppi display, utilising the latest e-ink technology for an immersive reading experience. Its recent software updates grant you easier access to device settings and simplified bottom navigation to effortlessly switch between Home, Library, or your current read. At the same time, its page-turn buttons allow for comfortable one-handed reading. Additionally, its Whispersync functionality enables seamless transitions between reading and listening on both your Kindle and Kindle app, preserving your progress without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals, offering an incredibleflat 18%off on the Kindle Oasis (10th Gen).

Specifications of Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light

Display: 7-inch Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta and built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grayscale

Size: 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.3 mm

On-Device Storage: 32 GB

Charge time: 3 hours from a 5W USB power adapter

Pros Cons Ergonomic design Power adapter not included Durable

Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 32 GB, Wi-Fi (Champagne Gold)

Elevate your reading experience with the Kindle Oasis (10th Gen), now available with an enticing flat 16% off during the Amazon sale 2023. The latest software updates provide easy access to your device settings and convenient bottom navigation to seamlessly switch between Home, Library, and your current book. A revamped Library experience simplifies book discovery, while the Home experience introduces genre and category-based recommendations. Whispersync technology allows for smooth transitions between reading and listening without losing your place. Additionally, the adjustable warm light enhances your reading pleasure in various lighting conditions.

Specifications of Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light,

Display: 7-inch Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta and built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grayscale

Size: 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.3 mm

On-Device Storage: 32 GB

Charge time: 3 hours from a 5W USB power adapter

Pros Cons Fast Charging The price is on the higher side High-Resolution Display

Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 32 GB, Wi-Fi + Free 4G (Graphite)

The Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) is a premium e-reader that comes with adjustable warm light and a spacious 7" display boasting an impressive 300 ppi that ensures sharp, glare-free text and images. It offers instant access to new releases and the ability to store thousands of titles, ensuring your library is always at your fingertips. This device also provides faster page turns, eliminating the frustration of slow navigation. Its durability is a standout feature, as it's built to withstand accidental exposure to water, whether at the beach or in the bathtub, thanks to its IPX8 rating. Grab your Kindle Oasis today with the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals at a flat 14% off.

Specifications of Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light

Display: 7-inch Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta and built-in light, 300 ppi, optimised font technology, 16-level grayscale

Size: 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.3 mm

On-Device Storage: 32 GB

Charge time: 3 hours from a 5W USB power adapter

Pros Cons Thin and light No charger included Large storage capacity

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light 6.8" display 300 ppi glare-free display 16-level grayscale All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light 6.8" display 300 ppi glare-free display Adjustable warm light Kindle (10th Gen), 6" Display with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi (Black) 6.8" display 167 ppi glare-free display At a tap, the controls Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – With a 6.8" display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light 6.8" display 300 ppi glare-free display 32 GB storage Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 8 GB, Wi-Fi (Graphite) 7-inch Paperwhite display technology E Ink Carta™ 16-level grayscale Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 32 GB, Wi-Fi (Champagne Gold) 7-inch Paperwhite display technology Built-in light 32 GB storage Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 32 GB, Wi-Fi + Free 4G (Graphite) 7-inch Display Adaptive front light 32 GB storage

Best overall product

The best overall product among the listed Kindle e-readers is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. From wireless charging to a flush-front design and a high-resolution 300 ppi glare-free display that offers a paper-like reading experience, this Kindle is by far the best deal you can get. You can now get this device at the best price with the Amazon sale. Notably, it extends your reading time, with a single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger lasting up to 10 weeks. Plus, it provides adjustable screen settings, featuring warm lighting for comfortable reading day or night. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the ultimate reading companion, especially during the

Best value for money

For the best value for money in the Kindle lineup, the All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) stands out as a top choice. This e-reader offers a 6.8" display with thinner borders, making it perfect for immersive reading. With adjustable warm lighting, it caters to various lighting conditions, ensuring a comfortable reading experience. One of its significant advantages is the extended battery life, lasting up to 10 weeks on a single charge via USB-C. It also provides ample storage space for thousands of titles, making it an ideal companion for avid readers. Also, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals, you can get it at an even lower rate.

How to find the best Kindle?

Finding the best Kindle for your needs is a matter of considering your preferences and requirements. Here's a simple guide to help you make the right choice:

Define Your Budget: Start by setting a budget. Kindles come in various price ranges, so knowing how much you're willing to spend will narrow down your options. Check out Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals to get a Kindle at the lowest price.

Consider Your Reading Habits: Think about how often you read and in what conditions. If you're a voracious reader, a model with ample storage might be preferable. If you read in various lighting conditions, look for one with adjustable lighting.

Size: Kindle offers different screen sizes. The standard size is around 6 inches, but there are larger options like the 7-inch Oasis. Consider what size feels comfortable for you.

Storage Capacity: Choose a Kindle with storage that suits your library size. If you have a massive collection of books, you might want a model with more storage, typically 16 GB or 32 GB.

Battery Life: Most Kindles offer weeks of reading on a single charge, but if you want even longer battery life, select a model known for extended usage.

Reviews and Recommendations: Read user reviews and seek recommendations from fellow readers or experts. Reviews can provide insights into real-world usage and any potential issues.

