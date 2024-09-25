Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best 4K TV deals under 50,000 from Hisense, Toshiba and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is here, offering a wide array of deals, including discounts on 4K TVs. This year features an extensive selection from brands like Hisense, TCL, and more, allowing you to get a large TV without breaking the bank. Let’s take a look at some of the best TV deals under ₹50,000 available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: You don’t have to break the bank to buy a good 4K TV.(Toshiba/Amazon)

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

Hisense’s E68N 55-inch model is powered by Google TV and features a QLED panel. It get an 8bit+ FRC panel that supports a 60Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. To enhance your viewing experience, it offers a variety of picture modes, including Dynamic, Standard, Sports, PC/Game, Energy Saving, Cinema, and Filmmaker Mode.

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 55M650MP (Black)

This QLED TV is an ideal choice for your home, featuring a Mini LED Full Array local dimming panel with 120 local dimming zones for deep blacks and controlled backlight bleed. With a brightness of 600 nits, it’s suitable for most viewing scenarios. However, as a 60Hz panel, it may not provide the best gaming experience, although it does support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This model runs on VIDAA U6 OS instead of Google TV, making it ideal for those prioritising picture quality.

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

If you want a TV that excels in gaming and features powerful speakers, the Q7N Series is an excellent choice. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has 49-watt speakers with a subwoofer, along with Dolby Atmos support. The TV also includes FreeSync Premium, ALLM, and VRR support, as well as Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Filmmaker Mode, and MEMC technology. It comes with VIDAA OS, but it also offers a fast and reliable software experience.

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

Vu delivers excellent value with this model, especially for those seeking robust sound without additional equipment. Its built-in 84W audio system, complete with a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support, ensures an immersive experience. For visuals, it features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Dynamic Backlight Control, an Ambient Light Sensor, and MEMC technology. With 4K resolution, you can expect sharp and detailed picture quality.