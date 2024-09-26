Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best computer accessories to boost your productivity

Amazon is back with the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, and with it comes a slew of new deals on computer accessories—be it portable SSDs, mice or even keyboards. As of today, 26 September, the sale is already live for Amazon Prime members and will start on 27 September for those without Prime accounts. Let’s take a look at some of the best computer accessories you can buy during the sale. Amazon has a slew of value for money deals on computer accessories ongoing as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.(Unsplash)

Note: Sale prices will only reflect today (September 26) if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB

We all need portable storage these days, especially now that file sizes are larger than ever. The Samsung T7 Shield SSD is a tried and tested model that comes with rugged IP65 dust and water resistance and even includes drop protection. This makes it ideal for content creators on the go, such as photographers. Plus, it doesn’t compromise on speed with USB 3.2 Gen 2, offering read and write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. You can use it for anything—whether it's your Mac, PC, Android device, iOS backups, and more.

Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse

A good mouse can not only help you get things done quicker, but also makes the process more enjoyable. The MX Master 2S is a workhorse, and professionals like video editors, those working with spreadsheets, and other creatives swear by it. It is compatible with both Mac and PC, and works on any flat surface (including glass). Ergonomically, it is comfortable, made of materials that feel good to hold all day. You also have the hyper-scrolling wheel and multiple customisable buttons, which you can programme to execute shortcuts. For example, you could programme a button as the cut command in Adobe Premiere Pro. Priced under ₹4,000, this is a great deal that you shouldn’t miss.

Logitech Brio 300 Full HD Webcam with Privacy Shutter

Not every PC has a webcam, and not all laptop webcams are good, and now that workforces are going hybrid, there is a big demand for webcams. The Logitech Brio 300, with full HD resolution output, is a good investment in this case, and it includes a built-in privacy shutter when you’re not using it. Having 1080p resolution means your video feed will appear clearer compared to traditional laptop webcams, and features like the mono noise-reducing microphone ensure that you sound clear too. It is also compatible with most video conferencing apps such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more.

Apple Magic Mouse

For Apple users, the Magic Mouse has always been an intriguing product. Some think it’s too expensive, and some feel it’s not designed well. However, with the price drop during the Amazon sale, and its availability for under ₹5,000, you can overlook most of its flaws. Overall, the Apple Magic Mouse would suit most setups, offering features like gesture-based scrolling, long battery life of up to a month, and effortless use with your Mac or even iPad.